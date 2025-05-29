Bitcoin fades on the rise, after reaching record highs of over $110,000

Bitcoin is trading in a "sideways" trend after reaching record highs above $110,000 last week.

UNN reports with reference to СoinDesk.

Details

Bitcoin is moving "sideways" after reaching an all-time high above $110,000 last week.

Here's what you should also know in this context:

Market sentiment is changing as the put-call option bias on BlackRock's bitcoin ETF has returned to zero;

the number of "bullish" bets is decreasing;

Deribit traders are cautious;

short-term call options are now trading on par with puts.

Recall

Coinbase announced the acquisition of Deribit for $2.9 billion to expand its crypto options base.

In Paris, the daughter of the head of the Paymium crypto platform resisted masked attackers.

The positive impact on the cryptocurrency market observed on May 26 is due to favorable regulatory news. Among them is the news that in the US, the Senate has advanced the GENIUS bill aimed at creating a national innovation system for stablecoins.