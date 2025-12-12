Economic track within the peace process: Svyrydenko met with Kushner, Witkoff, and the head of the World Bank
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with US representatives, the head of the World Bank, and the CEO of BlackRock regarding the economic track of peace for Ukraine. A joint working group has been established to develop an action plan, emphasizing the importance of security guarantees.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with representatives of US President Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.
We continue to work with American partners, involving the leadership of international financial institutions, on the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine. Today, we met with representatives of US President Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.
According to her, a joint working group has been formed. Its primary task is to develop an action plan in the shortest possible time.
The Ukrainian team is ready to work as intensively as our American partners are ready to work. Economic plans have every chance of successful implementation if ironclad security guarantees, as stated by US representatives at the meeting, come into effect.
Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the group that will work on a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine. Bessent and Kushner were present from the US side10.12.25, 20:45 • 3310 views