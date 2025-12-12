$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Economic track within the peace process: Svyrydenko met with Kushner, Witkoff, and the head of the World Bank

Kyiv • UNN

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with US representatives, the head of the World Bank, and the CEO of BlackRock regarding the economic track of peace for Ukraine. A joint working group has been established to develop an action plan, emphasizing the importance of security guarantees.

Economic track within the peace process: Svyrydenko met with Kushner, Witkoff, and the head of the World Bank

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with representatives of US President Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.

We continue to work with American partners, involving the leadership of international financial institutions, on the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine. Today, we met with representatives of US President Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, a joint working group has been formed. Its primary task is to develop an action plan in the shortest possible time.

The Ukrainian team is ready to work as intensively as our American partners are ready to work. Economic plans have every chance of successful implementation if ironclad security guarantees, as stated by US representatives at the meeting, come into effect.

- Svyrydenko emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

