Economic track within the peace process: Svyrydenko met with Kushner, Witkoff, and the head of the World Bank

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with representatives of US President Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.

We continue to work with American partners, involving the leadership of international financial institutions, on the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine. Today, we met with representatives of US President Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, a joint working group has been formed. Its primary task is to develop an action plan in the shortest possible time.

The Ukrainian team is ready to work as intensively as our American partners are ready to work. Economic plans have every chance of successful implementation if ironclad security guarantees, as stated by US representatives at the meeting, come into effect. - Svyrydenko emphasized.

