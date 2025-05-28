Telegram plans to raise $1.5 billion in bonds, despite Durov's legal problems - WSJ

$41.680.11
47.310.02
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
12:43 PM • 2528 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 8996 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17325 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

09:43 AM • 36257 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

07:55 AM • 90456 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

May 28, 06:00 AM • 54013 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101812 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158630 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 112604 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101809 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120447 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126377 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158629 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233308 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 39232 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37533 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43459 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 111963 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112162 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Telegram plans to raise $1.5 billion in bonds, despite Durov's legal problems - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Telegram plans to raise $1.5 billion in bonds, despite Pavel Durov's legal problems in France. Investors, including BlackRock and Mubadala, are ready to support the company.

Telegram plans to raise $1.5 billion in bonds, despite Durov's legal problems - WSJ

Telegram is going to raise $1.5 billion in bonds, despite the legal problems of CEO Pavel Durov, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

"When the messaging app Telegram offered a bond sale in the US earlier this month, its CEO was stuck in France, where he faced criminal charges. That didn't stop the company from attracting investors. According to people familiar with the situation, Telegram is going to raise at least $1.5 billion in bonds on Wednesday, receiving support from both new and existing sponsors," the publication said.

The deal, as noted, is a sign that investors are still willing to support Telegram, despite the legal danger faced by Pavel Durov, who has been preliminarily charged in France with refusing to cooperate with investigations of illegal activities such as child pornography in his application. Durov and Telegram dispute French officials' claim that the company refused to cooperate with criminal investigations.

According to people, Telegram intends to set the price of five-year bonds at 9%. The company plans to use the proceeds to redeem the remaining debt on bonds issued in 2021, which are due to mature in March next year. Previously, the company bought back about $400 million of these bonds in cash.

Investors include existing Telegram bondholders, including US asset management company BlackRock and Abu Dhabi state investment company Mubadala, sources said. The new investors are expected to include hedge fund firm Citadel and others, sources said.

As with Telegram's previous bond issue, investors in the new bonds will have the opportunity to convert their debt into shares at a discount if the company decides to go public. However, an initial public offering in the near future is unlikely, given Durov's legal uncertainty and market volatility, the publication notes.

Although Durov was released on bail, he is prohibited from leaving France without permission while the investigation continues.

On May 12, Durov requested special permission to visit the United States to negotiate with investors, but the request was denied because the reason for the trip was "neither convincing nor justified," French prosecutors said.

Previously, French officials allowed Durov to travel in March and April to Dubai, where he lives and where Telegram is based. In 2021, France and the United Arab Emirates granted citizenship to Durov, who was born in russia.

Addition

Against the backdrop of legal danger, Telegram continued to grow. In March, Durov said the app had reached 1 billion monthly active users. On Tuesday, he said the app has more than 15 million paid subscribers, double the number last year.

Telegram told investors that in 2024 it made a profit of about $540 million on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. This is more than a loss of $173 million on revenue of $342 million in 2023, according to financial statements reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

In 2025, Telegram forecasts a profit of more than $700 million on revenue of $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Telegram's financial performance is supported by partnerships with developers who create applications and bots on top of the company's services, purchases of digital "stars" in the application for sending gifts and purchasing services, in addition to its advertising business.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Pavel Durov
BlackRock
Dubai
Telegram
France
United Arab Emirates
United States
