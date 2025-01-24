ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Disillusioned Americans can move to Europe - the idea of the ECB President

Disillusioned Americans can move to Europe - the idea of the ECB President

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29428 views

At the Davos forum, Christine Lagarde declared Europe's readiness to accept American specialists. The ECB is seeking to attract talent and investment from the US, despite the region's slower economic growth.

The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has suggested that Europe has the potential to attract American workers who are dissatisfied with the situation in the United States. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

We need to keep talent at home. We need to keep our savings at home,

- Lagarde said.

At the same time, she noted that it is time to consider the possibility of attracting specialists from overseas who, for some reason, may be disappointed with the conditions in their home country.

Lagarde made her comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where she and Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, discussed the economic outlook for Europe.

Despite the fact that Europe's economic growth looks weak compared to the United States, Fink urged investors to return capital to the region, emphasizing the importance of long-term investments.

Lagarde's initiative could be a signal to American professionals looking for opportunities to relocate and realize their talents in Europe.

Recall

The United States arrested 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds of others in a major operation announced by the White House shortly after Donald Trump took office.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
blackrockBlackRock
larry-finkLarry Fink
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States

