Bitcoin recovered to $109,500 after a correction from a record high

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack
08:18 AM • 3516 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 20628 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 42317 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 54531 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 68941 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230002 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340227 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 378876 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 195024 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120926 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
86%
746mm
Popular news

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 63558 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 64045 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 58989 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 6866 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 23774 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340227 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 378876 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 332039 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 423338 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 501499 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 131799 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230002 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 75560 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 71152 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 74569 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Bitcoin recovered to $109,500 after a correction from a record high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

The cryptocurrency recovered after a correction, reaching $109,457.9 due to profit-taking. Favorable regulatory news in the US and Hong Kong also positively influenced the market.

Bitcoin recovered to $109,500 after a correction from a record high

As of Monday morning, May 26, the value of Bitcoin rose by 1.2% to $109,457.9. This is reported by UNN, with reference to Investing.

Details

After reaching a record high of almost $112,000 on Thursday, the cryptocurrency corrected to $107,000 on Friday due to profit-taking by investors and large transactions by so-called "whales."

IG analysts noted that "minimal resistance at the previous record level of $109,576 indicates extremely strong upward momentum." They also added that the volume of profit-taking was almost half that of when Bitcoin first reached $100,000 in December, indicating continued investor confidence.

Additionally

Favorable regulatory news has a positive impact on the cryptocurrency market. In the US, the Senate has advanced the GENIUS bill, aimed at creating a national innovation system for stablecoins. Meanwhile, on May 21, Hong Kong passed a law introducing licensing for issuers of stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies.

Recall

Earlier this month, Bitcoin reached a new historical maximum, exceeding $111,000, amid optimism about regulatory changes in the US and growing interest from institutional investors. In particular, BlackRock increased its investment in Bitcoin, indicating growing confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
Bitcoin
BlackRock
United States Senate
Hong Kong
Brent
$64.49
Bitcoin
$110,098.30
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.45
Ethereum
$2,582.40