US investors poured a record $11 billion into European ETFs to "make Europe great again"

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10665 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98327 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162553 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102739 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339038 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171847 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195810 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124329 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108067 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154736 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33960 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79808 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10665 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80072 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98327 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 162553 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154969 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19212 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21075 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34150 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43688 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133693 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

US investors poured a record $11 billion into European ETFs to "make Europe great again"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15227 views

In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10.6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.

US investors poured a record $11 billion into European ETFs to "make Europe great again"

American investors poured a record $10.6 billion into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on European stocks in the first quarter, seven times the inflow recorded a year earlier, according to BlackRock data, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

As US President Donald Trump's tariffs and economic policies fuel uncertainty in the markets, European stocks have become a bright spot. Tim Seymour, founder and chief investment officer of Seymour Asset Management, called the growing trend "Make Europe Great Again" or MEGA.

The renewed interest in European ETFs reflects a sharp reversal in sentiment. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, net outflows from the funds totaled $6.4 billion.

"This is a really huge jump," said Christi Akullian, head of investment strategy for iShares at BlackRock.

For three of the past five calendar years, investors have been withdrawing money from European ETFs traded in US markets into domestic funds, especially dominant technology stocks such as Nvidia, whose valuations remain high.

"It's not that anyone is going to dump all their US stocks, but they are rediscovering international stocks, and especially European ones, for the first time in more than a decade," said Seymour, who is also a portfolio manager at Amplify International Enhanced Dividend ETF.

He added that the breakthrough in Europe is different from others in recent years.

"Europe is deregulating its economy faster than the US, German fiscal statements have been historic," Seymour said, referring to the massive spending plans of Friedrich Merz, leader of the German conservatives and likely future chancellor.

Akullian of BlackRock said that the iShares MSCI Germany ETF has received over $1 billion in net inflows this year, doubling the fund's total assets under management. This is a record for the 29-year-old ETF, she said.

Shares of defense companies have been particularly attractive to investors this year, given calls from European leaders to strengthen their armed forces. The Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF has attracted $469 million in assets this year, bringing total assets to $476 million after launching last October.

"There is genuine enthusiasm in Europe," said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at financial consulting and asset management firm Lazard. According to him, US political moves may have "taken Europe out of paralysis."

Some warned that the rally could fizzle.

"For this to be more than just a tactical deal, we need to see a continuation for earnings growth in Europe to really accelerate," Akullian said.

Not all European countries are benefiting from the optimism. ETFs investing in UK stocks, such as the iShares MSCI United Kingdom, continue to see net outflows.

Ukrainian eurobonds fell to a 4-month low - Bloomberg31.03.25, 15:59 • 21950 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
BlackRock
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86