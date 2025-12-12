Zelenskyy reveals details of preparations for negotiations: three areas of work

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 1058 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 10329 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 16286 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 20001 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 31845 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 26272 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22337 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 22568 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23802 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 29264 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
5m/s
87%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - PoliticoDecember 12, 09:01 AM • 21795 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 17610 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 14174 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 20287 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 15386 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 20003 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 15421 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 31851 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 70480 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 73424 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Larry Fink
Olena Shuliak
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 15417 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 17633 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 47515 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 42928 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 47730 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160

Zelenskyy reveals details of preparations for negotiations: three areas of work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding preparations for negotiations. The head of state emphasized that Ukraine's goal is to bring closer the end of the war, define steps for a dignified peace, guaranteed security, and recovery.

Zelenskyy reveals details of preparations for negotiations: three areas of work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding preparations for negotiations. The President emphasized that Ukraine has one goal in all areas: to bring about a real end to the war and to define steps that will make peace dignified and security and recovery guaranteed. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Today, there have already been several reports from Rustem Umerov regarding the work of our negotiating team. The day is quite active. Work is being prepared at the site in Germany for the defense group, which is dedicated to the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, the group is headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov, and representatives of our army, intelligence, and security forces are participating.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that in the US, the work of the group on economy, reconstruction, and investment has already begun and will continue.

From the Ukrainian side, this area is primarily handled by government officials: Prime Minister Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister Kachka, and Minister Sobolev. Experts are also involved.

- Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that the third area of work is essentially constant contacts between national security advisors and everyone involved by decision of the leaders.

Today, as almost every day, communication continues between the US, Ukraine, and other European countries, other participants in our Coalition of the Willing. From our side, Umerov moderates. In all areas, we have one goal: to bring about a real end to the war and to define steps that will make peace dignified for Ukraine, and security and recovery guaranteed.

- the head of state summarized.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with US President's representatives Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
BlackRock
Yulia Svyrydenko
World Bank
Larry Fink
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine