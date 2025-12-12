Zelenskyy reveals details of preparations for negotiations: three areas of work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding preparations for negotiations. The President emphasized that Ukraine has one goal in all areas: to bring about a real end to the war and to define steps that will make peace dignified and security and recovery guaranteed. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Today, there have already been several reports from Rustem Umerov regarding the work of our negotiating team. The day is quite active. Work is being prepared at the site in Germany for the defense group, which is dedicated to the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, the group is headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov, and representatives of our army, intelligence, and security forces are participating. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that in the US, the work of the group on economy, reconstruction, and investment has already begun and will continue.

From the Ukrainian side, this area is primarily handled by government officials: Prime Minister Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister Kachka, and Minister Sobolev. Experts are also involved. - Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that the third area of work is essentially constant contacts between national security advisors and everyone involved by decision of the leaders.

Today, as almost every day, communication continues between the US, Ukraine, and other European countries, other participants in our Coalition of the Willing. From our side, Umerov moderates. In all areas, we have one goal: to bring about a real end to the war and to define steps that will make peace dignified for Ukraine, and security and recovery guaranteed. - the head of state summarized.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with US President's representatives Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding the economic track within the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine.