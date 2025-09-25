Chinese Premier meets with heads of major US corporations in New York - Bloomberg

Chinese Premier Li Qiang held a series of meetings with leaders of major American corporations, including BlackRock, Citadel, and Pfizer, in New York during his participation in the UN General Assembly. According to sources close to the organization of the negotiations, the meetings aimed to discuss economic and investment cooperation between China and the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Among the participants in the negotiations were Thomas Donilon, Chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute and former National Security Advisor to the Barack Obama administration; Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities; Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer Inc.; and Robert Goldstein, Chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp., – a source who requested anonymity due to confidentiality told Bloomberg.

According to the state agency Xinhua, Li also met with billionaire Bill Gates the day before. This is Li's first trip to the United States as prime minister, during which he stated that China would abandon its pursuit of new "special and differentiated" rights within the World Trade Organization, removing a contentious issue in relations with the United States and promoting the reform of global trade arbitration.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has not yet provided an official comment on the premier's meetings with the heads of American companies.

