Trump's policy weakens US influence in Southeast Asia, while China strengthens - Bloomberg

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
02:27 PM • 10173 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 16986 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 18962 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 21077 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 35142 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 18547 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 34724 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18307 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18519 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15369 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
59%
756mm
Popular news
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 35404 views
In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - militaryVideoSeptember 24, 09:57 AM • 4516 views
Trump shifts responsibility for war in Ukraine to Europe and NATO - The TelegraphSeptember 24, 10:22 AM • 4924 views
Hungary will not give up Russian oil, even if Trump asksSeptember 24, 10:41 AM • 12912 views
Zelenskyy is being pushed to return lands that Ukraine did not retake in the summer of 2023 - CNN01:41 PM • 5654 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 35148 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 35432 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 34726 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 45341 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 54062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Prokopenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 39269 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 99099 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 58676 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 72545 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 124146 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump's policy weakens US influence in Southeast Asia, while China strengthens - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

A Lowy Institute report shows that Trump's policies, including tariffs and aid cuts, are weakening US influence in Southeast Asia. China is becoming the dominant power in the region through trade and investment efforts.

Trump's policy weakens US influence in Southeast Asia, while China strengthens - Bloomberg

Tariffs, aid cuts, and visa restrictions under President Donald Trump's foreign policy are undermining the United States' influence in Southeast Asia. In contrast, China is an increasingly dominant force in the region, according to a report by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

In its "Southeast Asia Influence Index," published on Wednesday, the think tank places Washington behind Beijing as the region's most influential external partner, citing "uneven" diplomacy. China, conversely, has solidified its position in the region through consistent trade, investment, and diplomatic efforts.

"China is present in Southeast Asia. The United States, on the other hand, shows two different faces in Southeast Asia," the report states, evaluating partners in trade, investment, and defense.

"The Trump administration's global policies on tariffs, aid cuts, and international education are likely to only widen the gap between the United States and these countries," the report adds.

Europe must cut off the revenues that fuel Russia's war in Ukraine: European Commission President met with Chinese Premier24.09.25, 20:10 • 1586 views

China dominates regional trade, accounting for 20% of exports and 26% of imports compared to 16% for the US, the report says. The largest gap is observed in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, where China's influence is 60-150% greater than Washington's.

US influence remains strongest in traditional partners such as the Philippines and Singapore, where defense ties are central. But across mainland Southeast Asia, Washington is increasingly seen as peripheral, the study says.

The report cites Trump-era tariffs, visa restrictions, and an 83% cut in foreign aid as factors contributing to the decline. Southeast Asian countries were hit hard when tariffs were imposed in April, and Laos and Myanmar still face 40% duties even after July revisions.

US ready to impose serious powerful tariffs: Trump at UN threatened tough actions to pressure Russia to end the war23.09.25, 17:51 • 2662 views

Trump's second term in office was marked by the dissolution of USAID, as well as massive funding cuts and layoffs at organizations that had served as a source of American soft power in Asia for decades, namely the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees media outlets such as Voice of America and Radio Free Asia.

In July, Senate Democrats accused Trump of "retreating before China's global leadership," citing the trade war and a shift away from engagement through aid and media cuts. A Pew Research Center poll showed that favorable views of Beijing in wealthy countries reached a six-year high of 32%, while US approval fell to 35%, the lowest since 2017.

The results show how China has used trade, investment, and diplomacy to expand its influence in a region once dominated by Washington. At the same time, Southeast Asian states are diversifying to avoid dependence on a single power and limit geopolitical risks.

"China is significantly ahead of the United States. But we also demonstrate the importance of neighborly relations between Southeast Asian countries, which means that China has not drawn the region into an undisputed sphere of influence," said Lowy Research Deputy Director Susannah Patton about the results.

Addition

Donald Trump stated that India and China are the main sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine, as they purchase Russian oil.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cambodia
Laos
United States Agency for International Development
Voice of America
Bloomberg L.P.
Myanmar
Philippines
Donald Trump
India
Singapore
China
United States