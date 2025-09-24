$41.380.00
02:27 PM • 6014 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 12972 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 15994 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 18231 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 30557 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 17865 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 32235 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18108 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18350 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15252 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Publications
Exclusives
Europe must cut off the revenues that fuel Russia's war in Ukraine: European Commission President met with Chinese Premier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on China to use its influence to help stop the killings and encourage Russia to come to the negotiating table. She emphasized that the time for diplomacy has come.

Europe must cut off the revenues that fuel Russia's war in Ukraine: European Commission President met with Chinese Premier

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Among other things, the war in Ukraine was discussed. Ursula von der Leyen called on China to use its influence to help end the killings and encourage Russia to sit down at the negotiating table, UNN reports.

Regarding Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, I welcomed Prime Minister Li's statement that both Europe and China have an interest in maintaining peace in the world. I explained Europe's commitment to cutting off the revenue streams that fuel Russia's war.

- von der Leyen wrote on X.

In addition, the President of the European Commission expressed her request to China to use its influence to help end the killings and encourage Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

The time for diplomacy has come. This will be a strong signal to the world.

- added von der Leyen.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine could end sooner if Europe imposed sanctions or tariffs on China. He noted that China is the largest buyer of Russian oil and has leverage over Russia.

"We will conduct our own diplomacy with China": Macron responds to Trump's demand for tariffs against China21.09.25, 20:53 • 6202 views

Antonina Tumanova

