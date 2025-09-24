Europe must cut off the revenues that fuel Russia's war in Ukraine: European Commission President met with Chinese Premier

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Among other things, the war in Ukraine was discussed. Ursula von der Leyen called on China to use its influence to help end the killings and encourage Russia to sit down at the negotiating table, UNN reports.

Regarding Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, I welcomed Prime Minister Li's statement that both Europe and China have an interest in maintaining peace in the world. I explained Europe's commitment to cutting off the revenue streams that fuel Russia's war. - von der Leyen wrote on X.

In addition, the President of the European Commission expressed her request to China to use its influence to help end the killings and encourage Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

The time for diplomacy has come. This will be a strong signal to the world. - added von der Leyen.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine could end sooner if Europe imposed sanctions or tariffs on China. He noted that China is the largest buyer of Russian oil and has leverage over Russia.

