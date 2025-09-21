"We will conduct our own diplomacy with China": Macron responds to Trump's demand for tariffs against China

The European Union will conduct its own diplomacy regarding China. This includes the EU deciding for itself whether to impose additional tariffs and duties against China. This is reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

We will conduct our own diplomacy regarding China... And we have a de-risking strategy, not a complete decoupling - said Macron.

According to Macron, it is now necessary to focus on some secondary sanctions.

"Let's focus on some secondary sanctions if they make sense. I think we need to start a serious dialogue to find out where and to what extent Russia is receiving assistance from third countries, and increase pressure... Therefore, I believe that such an approach is correct, but it must be targeted and directly related to Russia," he said.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine could have ended sooner if Europe had imposed sanctions or tariffs on China. He noted that China is the largest buyer of Russian oil and has leverage over Russia.