Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
"We will conduct our own diplomacy with China": Macron responds to Trump's demand for tariffs against China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The European Union will independently decide on diplomacy and the introduction of tariffs against China, Macron said. He emphasized the strategy of de-risking and the possibility of secondary sanctions related to Russia.

"We will conduct our own diplomacy with China": Macron responds to Trump's demand for tariffs against China

The European Union will conduct its own diplomacy regarding China. This includes the EU deciding for itself whether to impose additional tariffs and duties against China. This is reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

We will conduct our own diplomacy regarding China... And we have a de-risking strategy, not a complete decoupling

- said Macron.

According to Macron, it is now necessary to focus on some secondary sanctions.

"Let's focus on some secondary sanctions if they make sense. I think we need to start a serious dialogue to find out where and to what extent Russia is receiving assistance from third countries, and increase pressure... Therefore, I believe that such an approach is correct, but it must be targeted and directly related to Russia," he said.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine could have ended sooner if Europe had imposed sanctions or tariffs on China. He noted that China is the largest buyer of Russian oil and has leverage over Russia.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
China
Ukraine