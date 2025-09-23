US ready to impose serious powerful tariffs: Trump at UN threatened tough actions to pressure Russia to end the war

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3832 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 14772 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 12897 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 38207 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 33508 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 33582 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48029 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48566 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44583 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69758 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.1m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 32225 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 28683 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 12766 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 16996 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 14452 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 14770 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 14809 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 29116 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 32656 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 38205 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 5292 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 72781 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 34937 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 50425 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 101917 views
Actual
MiG-31
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

US ready to impose serious powerful tariffs: Trump at UN threatened tough actions to pressure Russia to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Donald Trump stated that the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs against Russia if there is no peace agreement, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources. He noted that Russia miscalculated, and the war has been going on for over 3.5 years, not a week, as expected.

US ready to impose serious powerful tariffs: Trump at UN threatened tough actions to pressure Russia to end the war

US President Donald Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources. He announced this at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, according to a UNN correspondent.

Everyone is working hard to stop the killings, especially in Ukraine. I thought that one of the seven wars I would stop would be this war. I thought it would be the easiest, because I always had good relations with Putin. But in war, you never know what will happen. There are always many unexpected things, surprises, both good and bad.

- said Trump.

He noted that it was initially assumed that it would be a "small disturbance," not real military action, but according to him, Russia miscalculated.

But as a result, Russia doesn't look very good right now. In fact, bad. It was supposed to happen in about a week, but they have been fighting for more than 3.5 years. Between 5 and 7 thousand young soldiers are killed on both sides every week.

- he emphasized.

If Russia is not ready for a peace agreement, the US is ready to impose serious powerful tariffs that will stop the bloodshed. But for these tariffs to be effective, European countries, all of you sitting here, must join in taking the same measures.

- added Trump.

According to him, Europe cannot "wage war with Russia and continue to buy its energy resources - it's shameful."

Trump criticized the UN for not helping him stop wars23.09.25, 17:43 • 416 views

Alona Utkina

Politics
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine