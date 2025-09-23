US ready to impose serious powerful tariffs: Trump at UN threatened tough actions to pressure Russia to end the war

US President Donald Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources. He announced this at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, according to a UNN correspondent.

Everyone is working hard to stop the killings, especially in Ukraine. I thought that one of the seven wars I would stop would be this war. I thought it would be the easiest, because I always had good relations with Putin. But in war, you never know what will happen. There are always many unexpected things, surprises, both good and bad. - said Trump.

He noted that it was initially assumed that it would be a "small disturbance," not real military action, but according to him, Russia miscalculated.

But as a result, Russia doesn't look very good right now. In fact, bad. It was supposed to happen in about a week, but they have been fighting for more than 3.5 years. Between 5 and 7 thousand young soldiers are killed on both sides every week. - he emphasized.

If Russia is not ready for a peace agreement, the US is ready to impose serious powerful tariffs that will stop the bloodshed. But for these tariffs to be effective, European countries, all of you sitting here, must join in taking the same measures. - added Trump.

According to him, Europe cannot "wage war with Russia and continue to buy its energy resources - it's shameful."

