Trump criticized the UN for not helping him stop wars

US President Donald Trump once again stated that he "stopped" seven wars and criticized the UN for not helping in any of these cases. He said this during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Trump once again stated that he stopped seven wars.

Some lasted 31 years, two of them. One lasted 36 years, another 28 years. I ended seven wars, all of them brutal. - said Trump.

Trump also reproached the UN for not helping in any of these cases.

I wondered why the UN has not served humanity. The question arises, what is the purpose of the UN at all. I always said that the UN has huge potential, but it does not even come close to realizing its potential. Now it looks like they are looking for the best wording and never implement it, because words never stop wars. Wars are stopped by actions. We are stopping these wars. - Trump said.

