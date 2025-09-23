$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 18563 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 15321 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 41894 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 35438 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 34900 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48766 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49007 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44853 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69952 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Trump criticized the UN for not helping him stop wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

US President Donald Trump once again stated that he stopped seven wars, some of which had lasted for decades. He criticized the UN for not helping in any of these cases, questioning its purpose.

Trump criticized the UN for not helping him stop wars

US President Donald Trump once again stated that he "stopped" seven wars and criticized the UN for not helping in any of these cases. He said this during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Trump once again stated that he stopped seven wars.

Some lasted 31 years, two of them. One lasted 36 years, another 28 years. I ended seven wars, all of them brutal.

- said Trump.

Trump also reproached the UN for not helping in any of these cases.  

I wondered why the UN has not served humanity. The question arises, what is the purpose of the UN at all. I always said that the UN has huge potential, but it does not even come close to realizing its potential. Now it looks like they are looking for the best wording and never implement it, because words never stop wars. Wars are stopped by actions. We are stopping these wars.

- Trump said.

Trump said he stopped the war between "Azerbaijan and Albania", and Crimea is "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean"21.08.25, 03:28 • 7334 views

Addition

US President Donald Trump began his speech at the UN General Assembly with a joke about a broken teleprompter.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States