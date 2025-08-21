Trump said he stopped the war between "Azerbaijan and Albania", and Crimea is "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean"

$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM • 15723 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 54211 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 36933 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 64152 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 236191 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 79494 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 74574 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69771 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 230553 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182010 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
"Poroshenko cannot dictate to Ukraine how to negotiate, because under him the army was plundered, the Russian language was defended, and he himself served in the UOC-MP" - veteran
Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to Ukraine
Ukrainians will receive free medicines for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 54208 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 64151 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 230552 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
Trump said he stopped the war between "Azerbaijan and Albania", and Crimea is "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Donald Trump said he stopped the conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania, likely confusing the latter with Armenia. He also claims that Barack Obama gave Crimea to Russia - "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean."

Trump said he stopped the war between "Azerbaijan and Albania", and Crimea is "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean"

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin, stated that he had already stopped a number of wars in the world - including the conflict between "Azerbaijan and Albania." This is reported by UNN.

Details

Presumably, the head of the White House confused Albania with Armenia.

You saw Azerbaijan, there was a conflict there for 34-35 years with Albania. ... I met their leaders through trade. I said: why are you fighting?

- said Trump.

He also stated that Barack Obama, during his presidency, gave Crimea to Russia, which is "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean, the size of Texas."

"Crimea was the heart and soul of that country. It's a beautiful, huge territory that sticks right out into the ocean, into the Black Sea. ... And Obama said: give it to Russia," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during a press conference on the eve of a meeting in Alaska, mistakenly said several times that he was going to Russia for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

