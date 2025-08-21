US President Donald Trump, in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin, stated that he had already stopped a number of wars in the world - including the conflict between "Azerbaijan and Albania." This is reported by UNN.

Presumably, the head of the White House confused Albania with Armenia.

You saw Azerbaijan, there was a conflict there for 34-35 years with Albania. ... I met their leaders through trade. I said: why are you fighting? - said Trump.

He also stated that Barack Obama, during his presidency, gave Crimea to Russia, which is "a huge piece of land in the middle of the ocean, the size of Texas."

"Crimea was the heart and soul of that country. It's a beautiful, huge territory that sticks right out into the ocean, into the Black Sea. ... And Obama said: give it to Russia," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump, during a press conference on the eve of a meeting in Alaska, mistakenly said several times that he was going to Russia for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

