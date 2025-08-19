Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him

US President Donald Trump was embarrassed during a meeting at the White House with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to metro.co.uk.

Details

It is noted that Trump could not find Finnish President Alexander Stubb among those present when he introduced him, although he was sitting directly opposite.

President Stubb from Finland. He's somewhere... somewhere among us... Where is he? - the head of the White House asked in confusion.

To this, Stubb calmly replied: "I'm right here."

You look better than ever. You've done a great job, and we wanted you to be here - Trump replied.

At the same time, when the US president gave the floor to Stubb, he called the 57-year-old politician a "young and powerful leader." In response, the Finnish president promised to tell his wife about this compliment.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during a meeting at the White House, stated that more progress had been made in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine in the last two weeks than in the last three and a half years.

