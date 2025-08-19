$41.340.11
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Donald Trump couldn't find Finnish President Alexander Stubb during a meeting at the White House. Stubb was sitting directly opposite Trump.

Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him

US President Donald Trump was embarrassed during a meeting at the White House with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to metro.co.uk.

Details

It is noted that Trump could not find Finnish President Alexander Stubb among those present when he introduced him, although he was sitting directly opposite.

President Stubb from Finland. He's somewhere... somewhere among us... Where is he?

- the head of the White House asked in confusion.

To this, Stubb calmly replied: "I'm right here."

You look better than ever. You've done a great job, and we wanted you to be here

- Trump replied.

At the same time, when the US president gave the floor to Stubb, he called the 57-year-old politician a "young and powerful leader." In response, the Finnish president promised to tell his wife about this compliment.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during a meeting at the White House, stated that more progress had been made in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine in the last two weeks than in the last three and a half years.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexander Stubb
White House
Donald Trump
Finland
United States