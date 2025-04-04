$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3916 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11959 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195852 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374987 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212241 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243384 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254709 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116330 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195852 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374987 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246784 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300143 views
News by theme

China to review BlackRock's deal to buy Panama Canal ports - FT

Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's impact on competition in shipping and trade.

News of the World • March 29, 01:30 PM • 21941 views

Chinese Vice Premier urges Asian leaders to resist protectionism in veiled criticism of US

Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.

News of the World • March 27, 06:25 AM • 27843 views

Viagra Day and International Whiskey Day: What other holidays are celebrated on March 27

March 27 is Viagra Day, celebrating the approval of the drug, International Whiskey Day, founded in honor of Michael Jackson, and International Theater Day.

Society • March 27, 04:30 AM • 20569 views

The risk of myocarditis increases 6.1 times after vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna: Golubovska on the study

After vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna, the risk of myocarditis increases by 6. 1 times. A study with 99 million participants revealed a link between mRNA vaccines and a number of side effects.

COVID-19 • March 25, 10:18 AM • 18144 views

China touted its business potential at a meeting with Apple, Pfizer and other US companies

China's Deputy Prime Minister assured foreign companies' CEOs of the country's business potential. Investment banks cautiously improved their forecasts for China for 2025, but did not reach the official growth forecast.

News of the World • March 24, 01:54 PM • 7560 views

Johnson & Johnson invests $55 billion in US factories to avoid Trump tariffs

Johnson &amp; Johnson invests $55 billion in US factories to avoid Trump tariffs. The company plans to build four factories, one of which is in Wilson, North Carolina.

News of the World • March 21, 03:52 PM • 12252 views