Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's
impact on competition in shipping and trade.
Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade
relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.
March 27 is Viagra Day, celebrating the approval of the drug, International Whiskey Day, founded in honor of Michael Jackson, and
International Theater Day.
After vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna, the risk of myocarditis increases by 6. 1 times. A study with 99 million participants
revealed a link between mRNA vaccines and a number of side effects.
China's Deputy Prime Minister assured foreign companies' CEOs of the country's business potential. Investment banks cautiously
improved their forecasts for China for 2025, but did not reach the official growth forecast.
Johnson & Johnson invests $55 billion in US factories to avoid Trump tariffs. The company plans to build four factories, one of
which is in Wilson, North Carolina.