From Beijing's point of view, the issue of the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is used by Washington to "denigrate" China. Theories about a "laboratory leak" of infectious diseases in China are considered "another trick" that the United States uses for political manipulation.

China calls on the United States to immediately stop "baseless accusations" and take into account that tracing the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is an important scientific issue, the study of which is officially supported by Beijing. A series of statements published by the Global Times (Huánqiú Shíbào) tabloid controlled by the Communist Party of China are designed to respond to a recent article on the White House website entitled "Laboratory Leak: The True Origins of COVID-19."

A spokesman for the National Health Commission of China said that the rationale for the article is completely devoid of scientific basis, and the "evidence" is completely fabricated.

The repeated attempts by the United States to accuse and denigrate China on the issue of the origin of SARS-CoV-2 only expose its malicious intention to politicize scientific issues, a practice that has long been rejected by the international scientific community. - stated in a publication on the publication's page, including in the X network.

An official spokesman for Beijing also stated the following:

More information and evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 appeared in the United States even earlier.

In this context, it is indicated that "the next stage of tracing the origin of the virus should be carried out in the United States."

We call on the United States to immediately stop baseless accusations and a slanderous campaign against China, take responsibility for its own problem and provide a credible, responsible explanation to the international community and people around the world, - emphasizes the material Global Times.

The US has updated data on the origin of COVID-19, now considering the most likely leak of the virus from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. The White House points to the unusual biological characteristics of the virus and the disease of researchers in the fall of 2019.

