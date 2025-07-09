Orban called for von der Leyen's resignation and rejected the European Commission's economic demands

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has escalated his confrontation with the European Union, calling for the resignation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and rejecting Brussels' economic recommendations regarding the Hungarian government's fiscal policy. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Amid preparations for a no-confidence vote against von der Leyen in the European Parliament, Orbán stated on social media platform X: "Time to go," posting an image of the European Commission president seemingly stepping out of a red-framed picture. Although analysts believe that von der Leyen is highly likely to remain in office, the Hungarian leader's statement became another challenge in the relations between Budapest and Brussels.

At the same time, the Hungarian government firmly rejected the European Commission's demands for the implementation of permanent fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit. The country's Ministry of Economy stated that the EC's proposals contradict national priorities.

Unlike Brussels, the government prioritizes Hungarian families, pensioners, and companies, not multinational corporations - reads the official statement of the department.

Hungary has been in conflict with the EU for over 5 years, particularly due to the freezing of billions of euros in funds amid concerns about the rule of law in the country. Orbán also actively criticizes the large-scale aid provided by the European Union to Ukraine, which he compares to the limited funding for his own country. In addition, the Hungarian prime minister actively lobbies for the Kremlin's policy within the EU.

The vote of no confidence in von der Leyen is related to her communication with the head of Pfizer during the pandemic. Speaking in Strasbourg this week, the head of the EC rejected the accusations, warning of an "alarming threat from extremist parties trying to polarize societies through disinformation."

The European Commission officially adopted individual economic recommendations for member states on Tuesday, in which, among other things, it called on Hungary to abandon extraordinary taxes used to cover the budget deficit. Orbán, however, promotes a policy of tax cuts and wage increases amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

