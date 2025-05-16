$41.470.07
Hungary may lose large EU funds due to government violations of the rule of law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

The European Commission is tightening the conditions for payments to Hungary due to violations of EU legislation. Budapest is already losing 18 billion euros, but the amount may increase due to restrictions on democracy.

Hungary may lose large EU funds due to government violations of the rule of law

Budapest is already losing about 18 billion euros of EU funds, which the EU Commission is withholding due to violations of European law, reports Рolitico, UNN reports.

Details

Hungary may lose large sums of EU money as the European Commission considers tightening the conditions for disbursing funds under its long-term budget. This was stated by a senior European Commission official in an interview with Рolitico.

What is it about?

The confrontation between Viktor Orban and the European Commission is gaining momentum. While the Hungarian government is tightening its control over civil society, and the leaders of the ruling Hungarian party FIDESZ have repeatedly stated that they will take measures against organizations that are funded from abroad and threaten the country's sovereignty.

As an example - on Thursday, Orban's party proposed a law that is equivalent to Russian repressions against non-governmental groups. The innovation should allow the government to blacklist organizations that receive foreign funding.

Against this background, the European Commission emphasizes that it will consider the instruments "needed" to ensure the rule of law in Hungary. Commissioner for Democracy and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath expressed serious concerns about the current state of the rule of law in Hungary.

Budapest is already losing about 18 billion euros from EU funds, which the Commission is withholding due to violations of European law.

But the country may lose much more. According to McGrath, the Commission is considering changing its long-term budget rules:

Payments should be more closely linked to respect for the rule of law

- said the Commissioner for Democracy.

We would like to add that McGrath visited Budapest in March 2025. He said he returned with "serious concerns" about the state of democracy in the country.

The general and clear message from civil society and the media was that they felt constrained. They feel the cold wind blowing on them as they go about their daily work, and that's not good. It's not good for democracy

Let us remind you

UNN reported that in March, the Hungarian ruling party FIDESZ introduced a bill that prohibits the organization of annual gay parades in Budapest.

The European Union is discussing how to avoid Hungary blocking negotiations on Ukraine's accession

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
European Commission
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orban
