MEPs call on Brussels to completely freeze funding for Hungary
Kyiv • UNN
26 MEPs called on Brussels to freeze funding for Hungary due to restrictions on freedoms, undermining democracy and ignoring EU values. The letter was signed by representatives of several factions of the European Parliament.
26 members of the European Parliament (EP) have called on Brussels to freeze all funding earmarked for Hungary, accusing the country of further restricting freedoms and undermining democracy, and failing to comply with EU law and values. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian publication LRT.
Details
The media points out that Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is constantly in conflict with the EU, which has already frozen billions of euros for Budapest, in particular, due to improper treatment of asylum seekers and suspicions of corruption. However, the signatories argue that Hungary is not only not seeking improvements, but is also "seeing further worrying regression".
In addition, the letter mentions a recently adopted law in Hungary aimed at banning LGBTQ parades in Budapest, as well as reforms aimed at undermining the independence of the courts and suppressing critics of the government.
It is unacceptable to continue funding a corrupt regime that openly undermines European values. Therefore, we call for an immediate end to all funding to Hungary, using all available legal instruments.
The publication adds that the letter, initiated by the Greens faction in the EP, was also signed by representatives of several other parliamentary factions, including the center-right EPP (European People's Party), the centrist Renew Europe (RE) and the social-democratic S&D.
To recall
According to Рolitico, Hungary is already losing about 18 billion euros of EU funds, which the European Commission is withholding due to Budapest's violation of European legislation.
Meanwhile, the European Union is discussing ways to prevent Hungary from undermining the start of accession talks with Ukraine. Member states of the bloc have the right of veto, but cannot use this tool without restriction.
In Hungary, parliament approved a bill to withdraw from the ICC20.05.25, 09:49 • 3816 views