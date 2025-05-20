In Hungary, parliament approved a bill to withdraw from the ICC

$41.580.08
50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 1652 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 38172 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 43642 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 110080 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 76946 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 208792 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 119368 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 325317 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 97009 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 79076 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

In Hungary, parliament approved a bill to withdraw from the ICC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2080 views

The Hungarian Parliament has supported a bill on the country's withdrawal from the ICC. This happened after the Orbán government declared the court politicized, shortly after Netanyahu's visit.

In Hungary, parliament approved a bill to withdraw from the ICC

The Hungarian Parliament has approved a bill to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian Parliament approved a bill that will launch a year-long process of the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

- writes the publication.

As the Hungarian publication Telex clarified, the National Assembly of Hungary approved the proposal of the country's Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén to withdraw from the International Criminal Court with 134 votes in favor, 37 against and 7 abstentions.

This, the publication notes, comes against the backdrop of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government claiming that the court has become "political".

Supplement

The Orban government announced the move on April 3, shortly after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary on a state visit as part of a rare foreign trip in defiance of an ICC arrest warrant.

Hungary withdraws from the ICC: parliament's decision29.04.25, 14:58 • 4660 views

Earlier, the Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC expressed concern over Hungary's decision, urging it in a letter to continue to be a resolute party to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty, Reuters said, citing a statement.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Hungary
