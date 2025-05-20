In Hungary, parliament approved a bill to withdraw from the ICC
Kyiv • UNN
The Hungarian Parliament has supported a bill on the country's withdrawal from the ICC. This happened after the Orbán government declared the court politicized, shortly after Netanyahu's visit.
The Hungarian Parliament has approved a bill to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
On Tuesday, the Hungarian Parliament approved a bill that will launch a year-long process of the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).
As the Hungarian publication Telex clarified, the National Assembly of Hungary approved the proposal of the country's Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén to withdraw from the International Criminal Court with 134 votes in favor, 37 against and 7 abstentions.
This, the publication notes, comes against the backdrop of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government claiming that the court has become "political".
Supplement
The Orban government announced the move on April 3, shortly after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary on a state visit as part of a rare foreign trip in defiance of an ICC arrest warrant.
Hungary withdraws from the ICC: parliament's decision29.04.25, 14:58 • 4660 views
Earlier, the Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC expressed concern over Hungary's decision, urging it in a letter to continue to be a resolute party to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty, Reuters said, citing a statement.