Hungary withdraws from the ICC: parliament's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The Hungarian Parliament has voted to withdraw the country from the ICC, citing the court's politicization. Minister Szijjártó will send a notification to the UN, and the withdrawal will take effect in one year.

Hungary withdraws from the ICC: parliament's decision

The Hungarian Parliament voted to withdraw Hungary from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced in X, writes UNN.

The Hungarian Parliament has just voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court

- said the head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Szijjártó stated that "with this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility."

According to 24.hu, after the vote, Szijjártó will send a written notice to the UN Secretary-General. The withdrawal will take effect in one year.

Earlier

Budapest announced in early April that Hungary would fully withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), an organization created more than two decades ago to prosecute those accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, in a statement timed to coincide with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrest warrant which was issued by this institution.

The Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC expressed concern about Hungary's decision, calling on it in a letter to continue to be a resolute party to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty, Reuters reported, citing a statement.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Péter Szijjártó
Reuters
Binyamin Netanyahu
Hungary
