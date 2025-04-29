Hungary withdraws from the ICC: parliament's decision

The Hungarian Parliament voted to withdraw Hungary from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced in X, writes UNN.

Szijjártó stated that "with this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility."

According to 24.hu, after the vote, Szijjártó will send a written notice to the UN Secretary-General. The withdrawal will take effect in one year.

Earlier

Budapest announced in early April that Hungary would fully withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), an organization created more than two decades ago to prosecute those accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, in a statement timed to coincide with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrest warrant which was issued by this institution.

The Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC expressed concern about Hungary's decision, calling on it in a letter to continue to be a resolute party to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty, Reuters reported, citing a statement.