Orbán wants to prevent the EU's plans to ban Russian energy imports - Reuters

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 6460 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 28248 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 28435 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 96126 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 96007 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70218 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80320 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68807 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53414 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52398 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 18529 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 15352 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 15136 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 7484 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 6424 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 28248 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 96126 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 180880 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 274608 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 355029 views
Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 15115 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 16151 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 21670 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29168 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31521 views
The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Orbán wants to prevent the EU's plans to ban Russian energy imports - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

The Prime Minister of Hungary stated that the EU's plan to ban energy imports from Russia must be prevented. Hungary and Slovakia oppose a complete ban.

Orbán wants to prevent the EU's plans to ban Russian energy imports - Reuters

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio that the European Union's plan to ban imports of Russian energy should be prevented "by all means". This was reported by Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

We must try to stop Ukraine's desire to completely ban the import of Russian gas to Europe. We must prevent this by all means. Because it makes no sense to have a pipeline if we are not allowed to transport gas through it.

- Orban said.

The European Commission will next month propose legal measures to phase out imports of all Russian gas and liquefied natural gas to the EU by the end of 2027, the EU executive said earlier in May. Member states Slovakia and Hungary, which rely on Russian oil and gas supplies, have opposed the proposed ban.

Orban said that if the EU compensates Hungary for the cost of the energy ban, the government will be "open to negotiations" on the issue. Slovakia and Hungary continue to receive Russian gas and oil and are arguing with Ukraine over its decision to stop gas supplies from the east through its territory from the end of 2024.

The EU has imposed sanctions on most imports of Russian oil, but not gas, due to opposition from Slovakia and Hungary, which maintain closer ties with Moscow.

In Hungary, parliament approved a bill to withdraw from the ICC20.05.25, 09:49 • 3864 views

The Commission's proposal only requires a qualified majority in the European Parliament to pass, meaning that Slovakia and Hungary will not be able to block it. However, their objections could complicate the process.

Hungary imports most of its gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline, which runs under the Black Sea to Turkey and on to Southeast Europe. In the first quarter of this year, volumes through the European section of the Turkish Stream increased by 16% year-on-year to approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters, driven by higher demand in Hungary and Slovakia.

Addition

26 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) called on Brussels to freeze all funding earmarked for Hungary, accusing the country of further restricting freedoms and undermining democracy, and failing to comply with EU laws and values.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
European Parliament
European Commission
Reuters
European Union
Black Sea
Slovakia
Turkey
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
