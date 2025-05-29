The Trump administration terminated a $590 million contract with Moderna to develop a bird flu vaccine

The US government is abandoning what could be one of the most effective tools to combat the bird flu outbreak, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US administration canceled a $590 million contract with Moderna this week to develop a bird flu vaccine based on messenger RNA (mRNA).

This is another anti-vaccination measure taken by Surgeon General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his rhetoric that questions science, experts say.

The cancellation means the government is abandoning what could be one of the most effective and rapid tools to combat the bird flu outbreak. - said Amesh Adalja, a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security,

He added that this is the opposite approach taken by Trump, conducting Operation Warp Speed to combat COVID-19.

Reference

Moderna announced on Wednesday the cancellation of a $590 million grant, as well as rights to acquire doses, from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), while releasing positive results from a clinical trial of 300 people.

While the termination of HSS funding adds uncertainty, we are pleased with the strong immune response [...] observed in this interim analysis. - said Moderna CEO Stefan Bansel in his statement.

The company expects revenue from new mRNA vaccines, including a bird flu vaccine and an experimental combined COVID-flu vaccine, to offset the decline in demand for the COVID vaccine after the pandemic.

Let us remind you

After vaccination against COVID-19 with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the risk of a number of diseases may increase. In particular, the risk of myocarditis may increase 6.1 times.

The chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olga Golubovska refers to a large-scale international study involving 99 million people.

In the study, the authors focused on the three most used vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2), Moderna (mRNA-1273) and Oxford/Astra Zeneca/Serum Institute of India (ChAdOx1).

Mass layoffs have begun in the US as part of Kennedy Jr.'s planned restructuring of the healthcare industry