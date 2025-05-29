The Trump administration terminated a $590 million contract with Moderna to develop a bird flu vaccine

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27327 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40555 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65204 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58688 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106485 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80726 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112172 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108390 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113354 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
60%
744mm
Popular news

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 68724 views

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 10967 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 60549 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 26288 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

09:56 AM • 13003 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 27327 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106485 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 165564 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 242556 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 253174 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 61154 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 69303 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 95349 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 154583 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 92323 views
Actual

Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

The Trump administration terminated a $590 million contract with Moderna to develop a bird flu vaccine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

The U.S. government has abandoned the development of a bird flu vaccine with Moderna for $590 million.

The Trump administration terminated a $590 million contract with Moderna to develop a bird flu vaccine

The US government is abandoning what could be one of the most effective tools to combat the bird flu outbreak, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US administration canceled a $590 million contract with Moderna this week to develop a bird flu vaccine based on messenger RNA (mRNA).

This is another anti-vaccination measure taken by Surgeon General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his rhetoric that questions science, experts say.

The cancellation means the government is abandoning what could be one of the most effective and rapid tools to combat the bird flu outbreak.

- said Amesh Adalja, a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security,

He added that this is the opposite approach taken by Trump, conducting Operation Warp Speed to combat COVID-19.

Reference

Moderna announced on Wednesday the cancellation of a $590 million grant, as well as rights to acquire doses, from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), while releasing positive results from a clinical trial of 300 people.

While the termination of HSS funding adds uncertainty, we are pleased with the strong immune response [...] observed in this interim analysis.

- said Moderna CEO Stefan Bansel in his statement.

The company expects revenue from new mRNA vaccines, including a bird flu vaccine and an experimental combined COVID-flu vaccine, to offset the decline in demand for the COVID vaccine after the pandemic.

Let us remind you

After vaccination against COVID-19 with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the risk of a number of diseases may increase. In particular, the risk of myocarditis may increase 6.1 times.

The chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olga Golubovska refers to a large-scale international study involving 99 million people.

In the study, the authors focused on the three most used vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2), Moderna (mRNA-1273) and Oxford/Astra Zeneca/Serum Institute of India (ChAdOx1).

Mass layoffs have begun in the US as part of Kennedy Jr.'s planned restructuring of the healthcare industry01.04.25, 15:44 • 8795 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Pfizer
Reuters
United States
Brent
$63.48
Bitcoin
$107,594.00
S&P 500
$5,924.70
Tesla
$364.28
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,338.19
Ethereum
$2,660.50