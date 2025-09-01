$41.320.06
Trump demands explanations from pharmaceutical companies regarding the effectiveness of COVID vaccines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

US President Donald Trump called on pharmaceutical companies to justify the effectiveness of COVID vaccines amid unrest at the CDC. He demands that they publicly show the results of their work.

Trump demands explanations from pharmaceutical companies regarding the effectiveness of COVID vaccines

Amidst the turmoil at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States President Donald Trump on Monday called on pharmaceutical companies to "justify the success" of their COVID vaccines. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

It is very important that pharmaceutical companies justify the success of their various Covid drugs. Many people consider them a miracle that saved millions of lives. Others disagree! As the CDC is being torn apart over this issue, I want an answer, and I want it now 

– Trump wrote on his social network.

The US President added that companies developing COVID vaccines should show the public the results of their work.

I have been shown information from Pfizer and others that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show these results to the public. Why not??? They go on the next "hunt" and let everyone tear them apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and the CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of pharmaceutical companies' work on Covid 

– he continued.

Trump called on companies to "deal with this mess, one way or another!" and said he hoped Operation "Warp Speed" – a key achievement of his first term – would be "as 'brilliant' as many say it is."

Addition

US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the government would reallocate $500 million from the development of new mRNA vaccines to other, safer technological platforms, according to him. The decision caused controversial reactions among scientists and national security experts.

US Secretary of Health accused members of the vaccination committee of conflicts of interest and dismissed them. This decision caused criticism and accusations of politicizing the committee.

Pavlo Zinchenko

COVID-19HealthNews of the World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Pfizer
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Donald Trump
United States