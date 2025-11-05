COVID-19 increases the risk of heart disease in children significantly more than vaccination - study

ukenru
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepState
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member states
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
COVID-19 increases the risk of heart disease in children significantly more than vaccination - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

A study of 14 million children showed that COVID-19 increases the risk of inflammatory heart disease in children by 17 cases, while Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccination reduces this risk. Vaccinated children have a lower risk of myocarditis than unvaccinated children, despite a rare side effect of vaccines.

COVID-19 increases the risk of heart disease in children significantly more than vaccination - study

COVID-19 coronavirus increases the risk of heart disease in children significantly more than vaccination against the disease. This is reported by UNN with reference to newscientist.com.

Details

The study involved almost 14 million children aged 5 to 18 years. Scientists found that in some children, after the first SARS-CoV-2 infection, 17 more cases of inflammatory diseases were registered.

Among those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine for the first time, almost 2 fewer cases of those who had the disease were registered.

Reports of COVID-19 infections causing myocarditis were published as early as April 2020. After the start of vaccination in December of the same year, reports of vaccine-induced myocarditis also began to appear, especially in young men, although these cases were usually relatively mild and people recovered quickly.

This very rare side effect of vaccines attracted a lot of media attention and caused a lot of concern. This was one of the reasons why routine vaccination of young children was not carried out in the UK until April 2022.

Recent studies confirm the results of previous research, which indicate that, despite this rare side effect, vaccinated children had a lower risk of developing myocarditis than unvaccinated children. This is explained by the fact that most children contracted the virus and, therefore, were at a higher risk of infection, the publication says.

Reinfection with COVID-19 can double the risk of long-term complications in children – study

Yevhen Ustimenko

COVID-19HealthNews of the World
