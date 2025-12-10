The deepening disagreements between European countries and the United States regarding Ukraine have become a good "gift" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The recent statement by US President Donald Trump, which portrays Europe as an "anti-democratic obstacle" to stable relations with Russia and an end to the war in Ukraine, has been a real boon for the Russian regime.

At the same time, according to CNN, Russian policy is clearly aimed at undermining European support for Ukraine, as well as at using the opportunity to sow doubts about the viability of the NATO alliance. And the new national security strategy of the Trump administration gives Moscow more arguments in the information war aimed at influencing public opinion both in the US and in Europe.

European leaders, in particular, Britain, Germany, and France, oppose such formulations from the US presidential administration. But Russian propagandists, such as political scientist Sergei Karaganov, state that the Kremlin "will not rest until it brings the Western world, including Europe, to its knees."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that despite his respect for the people and army of Ukraine, Russia is much larger, and at some point, size, in his opinion, will prevail.