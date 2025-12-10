Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that 82% of Ukrainian citizens demand a peace agreement. He also raised the issue of holding elections in Ukraine, calling on Zelenskyy to be a realist.
82% of Ukrainian citizens demand a peace agreement. These figures were announced by US President Donald Trump during his speech at the White House, reports UNN.
Details
He also again raised the topic of holding elections in Ukraine.
Zelensky must be a realist. I wonder how much more time has to pass until the elections? 82% of the Ukrainian people demand an agreement
In addition, he announced that "European leaders want to hold a meeting in Europe over the weekend."
"We want to know a few things before the meeting. We don't want to waste time," the US president said.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with people's deputies regarding holding elections under martial law. He expects that the deputies will offer their vision on this issue.
