Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

US President Donald Trump stated that 82% of Ukrainian citizens demand a peace agreement. He also raised the issue of holding elections in Ukraine, calling on Zelenskyy to be a realist.

Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist

82% of Ukrainian citizens demand a peace agreement. These figures were announced by US President Donald Trump during his speech at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

He also again raised the topic of holding elections in Ukraine.

Zelensky must be a realist. I wonder how much more time has to pass until the elections? 82% of the Ukrainian people demand an agreement

- Trump stated.

In addition, he announced that "European leaders want to hold a meeting in Europe over the weekend."

"We want to know a few things before the meeting. We don't want to waste time," the US president said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with people's deputies regarding holding elections under martial law. He expects that the deputies will offer their vision on this issue.

Politics
Martial law
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine