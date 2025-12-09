Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US President Donald Trump's call for elections in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky TG24.

"I am always ready for elections," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Repubblica and Il Messaggero, responding to US President Donald Trump's statements in an interview with Politico.

In a recent interview with Politico, Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections, stating that the country has not had elections for a long time.