Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness for elections, responding to statements by US President Donald Trump. Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections, claiming that they had not been held for a long time.
Details
"I am always ready for elections," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Repubblica and Il Messaggero, responding to US President Donald Trump's statements in an interview with Politico.
Addition
In a recent interview with Politico, Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections, stating that the country has not had elections for a long time.