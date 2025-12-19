Ford recalls over 272,000 cars due to parking system malfunction

American automotive giant Ford has announced a massive recall of 272,645 vehicles due to a critical parking system malfunction. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the defect could cause the car to roll away after stopping, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The problem affected popular electric and hybrid models from recent years of production. In particular, the following models are at risk:

F-150 Lightning BEV (2022–2026 model years);

Mustang Mach-E (2024–2026 model years);

Maverick (2025–2026 model years).

The essence of the malfunction is that the integrated parking module may not hold the vehicle stationary, even if the driver has shifted the lever to the "P" position.

How the problem will be solved

The owner does not have to go to a service center if the car supports remote control functions. Ford plans to update the parking module software wirelessly. For those who do not have this option, dealers will reflash it for free.

Ford cancels large electric vehicle production due to $19.5 billion losses