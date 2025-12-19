Ford recalls over 272,000 cars due to parking system malfunction

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 14416 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 14480 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 25691 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 21386 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15249 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16714 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13140 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23869 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11247 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinations
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 25661 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23855 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 29830 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 55940 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
Ford recalls over 272,000 cars due to parking system malfunction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Ford is recalling 272,645 vehicles due to a parking system malfunction that could cause the car to move on its own after stopping. The problem affects F-150 Lightning BEV, Mustang Mach-E, and Maverick models and will be resolved with a software update.

Ford recalls over 272,000 cars due to parking system malfunction

American automotive giant Ford has announced a massive recall of 272,645 vehicles due to a critical parking system malfunction. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the defect could cause the car to roll away after stopping, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The problem affected popular electric and hybrid models from recent years of production. In particular, the following models are at risk:

  • F-150 Lightning BEV (2022–2026 model years);
    • Mustang Mach-E (2024–2026 model years);
      • Maverick (2025–2026 model years).

        The essence of the malfunction is that the integrated parking module may not hold the vehicle stationary, even if the driver has shifted the lever to the "P" position.

        How the problem will be solved

        The owner does not have to go to a service center if the car supports remote control functions. Ford plans to update the parking module software wirelessly. For those who do not have this option, dealers will reflash it for free.

        Ford cancels large electric vehicle production due to $19.5 billion losses16.12.25, 15:15 • 2431 view

