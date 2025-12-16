$42.250.05
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Ford cancels large electric vehicle production due to $19.5 billion losses

Kyiv • UNN

Ford is changing its strategy, abandoning large electric cars in favor of hybrids and gasoline models. This decision is driven by low demand, changes in regulatory norms by the Donald Trump administration, and will lead to financial losses for the company amounting to $19.5 billion.

Ford cancels large electric vehicle production due to $19.5 billion losses
Photo: Reuters

American automaker Ford is radically changing its strategy: the company is abandoning the production of large electric cars in favor of hybrids and gasoline models. The decision is due to low demand and changes in regulatory norms by the Donald Trump administration, which will lead to financial losses for the company of $19.5 billion. This is stated in the BBC material, writes UNN.

Details

The commercial vehicle and SUV segment will undergo the biggest changes. In particular, Ford is canceling the production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, redesigning it as a hybrid, and stopping the development of a new electric van. Instead of large-scale electrification, the brand will focus on profitable trucks and compact affordable models.

The company's CEO, Jim Farley, noted that business sustainability is becoming a priority.

The operating reality has changed, and we are reallocating capital to higher-return growth opportunities 

– added Farley, pointing to trucks, vans, hybrid vehicles, and the company's energy storage business.

The change of course comes against the backdrop of the Trump administration's cancellation of $7,500 subsidies and the weakening of environmental standards. Ford explains that the previous strategy has lost its economic sense.

Ford's statement says that the economic justification for a significant focus on electric vehicle production, particularly large-scale models, "has disappeared due to lower-than-expected demand, high costs, and changes in regulatory bodies."

This is a change driven by customer needs, aimed at creating a stronger, more sustainable, and more profitable Ford 

– Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Farley called the new relaxed rules "a victory for common sense," noting that they "are consistent with customer demand." Similar processes are observed throughout the sector: General Motors has already announced $1.6 billion in losses due to abandoning ambitious electric car goals, and the European Union is currently discussing softening the ban on internal combustion engines after lobbying from Germany.

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Brand
Electricity
General Motors
Donald Trump
Germany