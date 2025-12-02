Ford updated the Mondeo sedan for the Chinese market

In China, Ford unveiled the updated Mondeo, which will enter the market in 2026 as a modernized version of the fifth-generation model. After its premiere at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the car will go on sale this week. This was reported by UNN with reference to Motor 1.

Details

The 2026 Ford Mondeo is a product of the Changan Ford joint venture, fully developed and manufactured in China. The model, which debuted in 2022, has received a facelift, including a new front end without split headlights, now a single unit reminiscent of the Mustang's design. The LED front panel has also disappeared.

The overall silhouette remained unchanged, with a fastback-style roofline and integrated door handles. Ford introduced new two-tone 21-inch wheels and retained the black roof. The taillights changed their internal graphics, and the third brake light received a new look. Two colors were added to the palette – Crimson Red and Ocean Blue.

The interior retains a large 27-inch 4K display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster within a shared glass surface. New physical controls have appeared below the central air vents. The center console has also been updated, adding wireless charging for two smartphones. The SYNC+ system runs on a more powerful Qualcomm chip and supports over-the-air updates.

The 2026 Mondeo received three powertrain options: 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 193 hp and 2.0-liter with 257 hp, as well as a hybrid setup based on a 1.5-liter engine with a total output of 284 hp. All versions of the Mondeo in China transmit power to the front wheels.

