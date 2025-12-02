Ford updated the Mondeo sedan for the Chinese market

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 5340 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 16844 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 17769 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 14339 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 16397 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 49912 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 48236 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58902 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49477 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45311 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a break
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 1710 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 16851 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 17775 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 16644 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 49916 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Ford updated the Mondeo sedan for the Chinese market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Ford unveiled the updated 2026 Mondeo in China, which received a refreshed front end, new wheels and colors, and an updated interior with a 27-inch 4K display. The car will be available with three powertrains: two gasoline and one hybrid, all with front-wheel drive.

Ford updated the Mondeo sedan for the Chinese market

In China, Ford unveiled the updated Mondeo, which will enter the market in 2026 as a modernized version of the fifth-generation model. After its premiere at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the car will go on sale this week. This was reported by UNN with reference to Motor 1.

Details

The 2026 Ford Mondeo is a product of the Changan Ford joint venture, fully developed and manufactured in China. The model, which debuted in 2022, has received a facelift, including a new front end without split headlights, now a single unit reminiscent of the Mustang's design. The LED front panel has also disappeared.

The overall silhouette remained unchanged, with a fastback-style roofline and integrated door handles. Ford introduced new two-tone 21-inch wheels and retained the black roof. The taillights changed their internal graphics, and the third brake light received a new look. Two colors were added to the palette – Crimson Red and Ocean Blue.

The interior retains a large 27-inch 4K display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster within a shared glass surface. New physical controls have appeared below the central air vents. The center console has also been updated, adding wireless charging for two smartphones. The SYNC+ system runs on a more powerful Qualcomm chip and supports over-the-air updates.

The 2026 Mondeo received three powertrain options: 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 193 hp and 2.0-liter with 257 hp, as well as a hybrid setup based on a 1.5-liter engine with a total output of 284 hp. All versions of the Mondeo in China transmit power to the front wheels.

Recall

Mazda unveiled an updated CX-5 crossover with next-generation electronic and electrical architecture and an improved interface. The car received integrated Google services and will arrive at European dealerships in December 2025.

Antonina Tumanova

