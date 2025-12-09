Ford and Renault form a strategic partnership to compete with Chinese manufacturers: two affordable electric vehicles already under development

Photo: Reuters. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Renault Group CEO François Provost

Ford and Renault Group have announced a landmark strategic partnership aimed at expanding Ford's electric vehicle offering for European customers and significantly enhancing the competitiveness of both players in the rapidly changing automotive market. This is reported by Reuters and the car companies themselves, writes UNN.

The cooperation will begin with the development of two affordable Ford electric vehicles and will also include joint efforts in the light commercial vehicle segment.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is a partnership agreement for the development of two distinct Ford-branded electric vehicles. The new models will be based on Renault's Ampere platform, leveraging the French group's strong assets and competitiveness in electric vehicles. Production will take place at Renault's facilities in northern France. Developed by Ford in collaboration with Renault Group, these two vehicles are expected to feature distinctive driving dynamics and authentic Ford brand DNA. The first of these is expected to appear in showrooms in early 2028.

In addition to their EV collaboration, Ford and Renault Group have also signed a Letter of Intent for European cooperation in light commercial vehicles. Under this document, the partners will explore the possibility of jointly developing and manufacturing specific LCVs under both companies' brands.

According to Reuters, the key goal of the partnership between the European car companies is to reduce costs and fend off growing competition from Chinese manufacturers in the European market.

