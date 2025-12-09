ukenru
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Ford and Renault form a strategic partnership to compete with Chinese manufacturers: two affordable electric vehicles already under development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ford and Renault Group have entered into a strategic partnership to expand Ford's electric vehicle offering in Europe. The cooperation involves the development of two affordable Ford electric vehicles on Renault's Ampere platform and joint efforts in the light commercial vehicle segment.

Photo: Reuters. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Renault Group CEO François Provost

Ford and Renault Group have announced a landmark strategic partnership aimed at expanding Ford's electric vehicle offering for European customers and significantly enhancing the competitiveness of both players in the rapidly changing automotive market. This is reported by Reuters and the car companies themselves, writes UNN.

Details 

The cooperation will begin with the development of two affordable Ford electric vehicles and will also include joint efforts in the light commercial vehicle segment.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is a partnership agreement for the development of two distinct Ford-branded electric vehicles. The new models will be based on Renault's Ampere platform, leveraging the French group's strong assets and competitiveness in electric vehicles. Production will take place at Renault's facilities in northern France. Developed by Ford in collaboration with Renault Group, these two vehicles are expected to feature distinctive driving dynamics and authentic Ford brand DNA. The first of these is expected to appear in showrooms in early 2028.

Mercedes unveiled the new GLB crossover: seven seats, three screens, two trunks08.12.25, 14:03 • 2562 views

In addition to their EV collaboration, Ford and Renault Group have also signed a Letter of Intent for European cooperation in light commercial vehicles. Under this document, the partners will explore the possibility of jointly developing and manufacturing specific LCVs under both companies' brands. 

According to Reuters, the key goal of the partnership between the European car companies is to reduce costs and fend off growing competition from Chinese manufacturers in the European market.

Smart unveiled its largest sedan, the #6 EHD, with Geely's hybrid system07.12.25, 14:04 • 3852 views

