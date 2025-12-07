Smart unveiled its largest sedan, the #6 EHD, with Geely's hybrid system

Smart has unveiled its largest model to date – the Smart #6 EHD plug-in hybrid sedan. Information about the new product, which differs from the brand's traditional design and looks more "mainstream," was published by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), UNN writes.

Details

The official launch of the Smart #6 EHD, which will be the brand's second hybrid model, is expected next year.

The Smart #6 is the brand's largest model, with body dimensions of 4906/1922/1508 mm (length/width/height) and a wheelbase of 2926 mm.

Specifications

System: The EHD plug-in hybrid system is based on Geely NordThor Hybrid 2.0 technology.

Engine: The powertrain is equipped with a 1.5T engine with a maximum output of 120 kW (161 hp).

Battery: A lithium iron phosphate battery from SVOLT or CATL is used.

Charging: According to officials, charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes less than 20 minutes.

The exterior of the Smart #6 EHD includes a continuous light strip at the front, hidden door handles, and a continuous strip of concave-shaped taillights. The presence of a roof-mounted lidar indicates advanced driver assistance capabilities.

