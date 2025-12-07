Smart unveiled its largest sedan, the #6 EHD, with Geely's hybrid system

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
11:06 AM • 2598 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 33163 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 45363 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 53337 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 51122 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 55912 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 54415 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39788 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 82529 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 44081 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.9m/s
83%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robot police officer takes up duty in China's Zhejiang provincePhotoVideoDecember 7, 02:43 AM • 5652 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 10081 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 9462 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 11486 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 8032 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 39275 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 48974 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 62357 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 82527 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 71353 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kremenchuk
Chernihiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 35689 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 44880 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 46332 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 60352 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 58465 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Smart unveiled its largest sedan, the #6 EHD, with Geely's hybrid system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Smart has unveiled its largest hybrid sedan, the Smart #6 EHD. The new model features Geely's NordThor Hybrid 2.0 system and a battery from SVOLT or CATL.

Smart unveiled its largest sedan, the #6 EHD, with Geely's hybrid system

Smart has unveiled its largest model to date – the Smart #6 EHD plug-in hybrid sedan. Information about the new product, which differs from the brand's traditional design and looks more "mainstream," was published by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), UNN writes.

Details

The official launch of the Smart #6 EHD, which will be the brand's second hybrid model, is expected next year.

The Smart #6 is the brand's largest model, with body dimensions of 4906/1922/1508 mm (length/width/height) and a wheelbase of 2926 mm.

Specifications

  • System: The EHD plug-in hybrid system is based on Geely NordThor Hybrid 2.0 technology.
    • Engine: The powertrain is equipped with a 1.5T engine with a maximum output of 120 kW (161 hp).
      • Battery: A lithium iron phosphate battery from SVOLT or CATL is used.
        • Charging: According to officials, charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes less than 20 minutes.

          The exterior of the Smart #6 EHD includes a continuous light strip at the front, hidden door handles, and a continuous strip of concave-shaped taillights. The presence of a roof-mounted lidar indicates advanced driver assistance capabilities.

          Ford updated the Mondeo sedan for the Chinese market02.12.25, 16:15 • 2709 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Auto
          Technology
          Brand
          China