We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Mercedes unveiled the new GLB crossover: seven seats, three screens, two trunks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Mercedes has updated its line of compact cars, introducing the seven-seater GLB crossover. The new GLB is longer and wider than its predecessor EQB, and has received an electric version with a range of up to 631 km.

Mercedes unveiled the new GLB crossover: seven seats, three screens, two trunks

Mercedes is updating its compact car lineup. After the CLA sedan and CLA wagon were introduced earlier this year, the GLB is next, UNN reports with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

The seven-seater crossover remains "boxy" like the GLK of the past, but everything else for the second generation changes, the publication writes. In line with the latest models from Stuttgart, it is adorned with three-pointed stars both inside and out.

As with the CLA models, Mercedes is leading with an electric version. The successor, no longer called EQB, has been renamed GLB with EQ technology. Expanding the definition of "compact," the new GLB is longer and wider than its predecessor EQB. Mercedes has extended the body by 48 mm to 4732 mm, and the width has increased by 27 mm to 1861 mm. The three-row crossover has been lowered by 14 mm to 1687 mm, and its wheelbase is now 60 mm longer, at 2889 mm.

As a result of this "growth," there is a little more headroom and legroom, no matter where you sit. The two outermost rear seats can accommodate passengers up to 1.71 meters tall, so the third row is not just for children. Neither BMW nor Audi offer a seven-seater electric car in this class, allowing Mercedes to attract more buyers who need a third row but don't want to move up to a higher segment, the publication notes.

Although the GLB is closer to the bottom of Mercedes' crossover lineup, it can be ordered with 20-inch wheels, in which case adaptive dampers are standard. As noted, it will be difficult to distinguish between the electric and gasoline versions. The automaker, as indicated, is following BMW's example, making only minor changes to differentiate the electric car from internal combustion engine models, mainly through different grille designs.

Access to the cabin is now through hidden door handles, a constant trend among new cars for better aerodynamics. The interior looks familiar with three screens: a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment display, and a 14-inch screen for the passenger. Several quick access buttons located under the central vents have been retained. Looking up, you can see as many as 158 illuminated stars on the panoramic glass roof, which changes from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button, the publication writes.

The GLB can fit 127 liters in the front trunk, giving it a little more space than the CLA, presumably due to its higher front end. In the rear, there are 540 liters of luggage space in the five-seater version. If you choose the seven-seater version, the volume of the rear decreases to 480 liters. If the rear seats are folded, the capacity increases to 1715 liters or 1605 liters, respectively.

Mercedes sells this not-so-compact crossover under the name GLB 250+ with EQ technology, a base model with a single engine. It produces 268 hp and 335 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. The more powerful GLB 350 4Matic with EQ technology uses two engines, providing a total output of 349 hp and 515 Nm of torque, reducing the acceleration time to 5.5 seconds. Both versions have an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/h.

Regardless of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the GLB uses an 85 kWh battery. The base single-motor configuration has a range of up to 631 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle, while the slightly heavier dual-motor model has a maximum range of 614 km. If you're in a hurry, a 10-minute charge at 320 kW provides enough energy for 260 kilometers of driving, the publication writes.

The electric GLB is already available for order in Germany and will reach buyers in the spring. Prices start from 59,048 euros for the single-motor version and from 62,178 euros if you want the 4Matic all-wheel drive with the addition of a front motor.

Mercedes also plans a cheaper electric GLB, as well as a "mild hybrid" version equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. Both additions are expected to appear "soon," likely in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz CLE to get an update: what changes are expected28.11.25, 13:03 • 2519 views

Julia Shramko

