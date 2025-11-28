$42.190.11
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
10:44 AM • 7156 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 10850 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 11808 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 21002 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 17241 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 16417 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14429 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11829 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29876 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mercedes-Benz CLE to get an update: what changes are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

In 2026, the Mercedes-Benz CLE will undergo a facelift to match the style of new models. The update will include a new front fascia, a larger grille, and the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz CLE to get an update: what changes are expected

In 2026, the Mercedes-Benz CLE will receive an update, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

In 2023, in an effort to minimize the costly process of filling every possible niche, Mercedes-Benz combined the E-Class and C-Class coupes to create the CLE. By the end of 2025, the CLE will reach the middle of its "life cycle," and in 2026, a facelift will be needed to keep its style and capabilities on par with other, newer Mercedes-Benz models, such as the all-new CLA, the publication notes.

In the test car caught by the publication's spies, the front end is completely camouflaged, and the rest of the design is not camouflaged at all, but this may not be characteristic of the final product. Mercedes may replace the taillights with daytime running lights, or decide that the existing look is still good enough. "Moving on to what we know will change: the new front panel will get an enlarged grille with a modified mesh, which will likely echo the grille of the aforementioned CLA," the report says.

In addition, the headlights, which appear more recessed, with a kind of eyebrow above them, will receive star-shaped LED details, and minor changes in the shape of the lower side air intakes are expected below. The black film on the mirrors may also indicate a slightly redesigned turn signal setup.

The interior is reported to feature the latest fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system with voice control, running on the new MB.OS operating system. Mercedes proudly states that this is the first automotive infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence from Microsoft and Google. Buyers can expect dealers to push them towards the optional Superscreen, which combines a 10.25-inch driver display with a central 14-inch touchscreen and a 14-inch passenger display.

As for what will be under the hood: the current CLE 300's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (255 hp) and the CLE 450's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine (375 hp) are expected.

Audi Q9 to hit the market in 2026, competing with BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS25.09.25, 15:39 • 5218 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Technology
Brand
Microsoft
Google