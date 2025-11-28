Mercedes-Benz CLE to get an update: what changes are expected

In 2026, the Mercedes-Benz CLE will receive an update, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

In 2023, in an effort to minimize the costly process of filling every possible niche, Mercedes-Benz combined the E-Class and C-Class coupes to create the CLE. By the end of 2025, the CLE will reach the middle of its "life cycle," and in 2026, a facelift will be needed to keep its style and capabilities on par with other, newer Mercedes-Benz models, such as the all-new CLA, the publication notes.

In the test car caught by the publication's spies, the front end is completely camouflaged, and the rest of the design is not camouflaged at all, but this may not be characteristic of the final product. Mercedes may replace the taillights with daytime running lights, or decide that the existing look is still good enough. "Moving on to what we know will change: the new front panel will get an enlarged grille with a modified mesh, which will likely echo the grille of the aforementioned CLA," the report says.

In addition, the headlights, which appear more recessed, with a kind of eyebrow above them, will receive star-shaped LED details, and minor changes in the shape of the lower side air intakes are expected below. The black film on the mirrors may also indicate a slightly redesigned turn signal setup.

The interior is reported to feature the latest fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system with voice control, running on the new MB.OS operating system. Mercedes proudly states that this is the first automotive infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence from Microsoft and Google. Buyers can expect dealers to push them towards the optional Superscreen, which combines a 10.25-inch driver display with a central 14-inch touchscreen and a 14-inch passenger display.

As for what will be under the hood: the current CLE 300's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (255 hp) and the CLE 450's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine (375 hp) are expected.

