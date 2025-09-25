Audi Q9 to hit the market in 2026, competing with BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS

The large gasoline crossover (SUV) Audi Q9 will enter the market in 2026, alongside the Q7, the automaker officially confirmed, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

As there are not enough large SUVs on the market yet, Audi is preparing its largest Q model to date. In 2026, the Q9 will finally join the lineup after many years of rumors, challenging the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.

Audi's Head of Development, Jeffrey Buco, told Automobilwoche that the Q9 will appear next year along with the new Q7. The latter has been around for ten years, undergoing two facelifts to remain relevant against the X5 and GLE. Both newcomers will use the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) platform along with the latest A5, Q5, and A6. The same basis is expected to be used for Porsche's new gasoline Macan replacement, which is due in 2028.

While Buco did not elaborate on the new models, the PPC was designed for use with gasoline, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The hardware also supports range extenders, although Audi has not said whether the Q7 or Q9 will use this technology. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the upcoming BMW X5 will revive the range extender system once used in the oddball i3 hatchback.

The Q9 will not be the only new luxury car in the Volkswagen Group's portfolio. Porsche is also working on a three-row SUV, which was initially planned as a purely electric vehicle, but the automaker had to rethink the project and add internal combustion engines with plug-in hybrid options. Positioned above the Cayenne, the newcomer will initially be launched with gasoline engines, while the electric vehicle's release has been delayed, the publication writes.

Both Audi and Porsche have abandoned their ambitious electric ambitions. Internal combustion engines will remain in the next decade. Audi has abandoned its goal of transitioning exclusively to electric vehicles from 2032, while Porsche has confirmed that its commitment to the V-8 engine will continue into the 2030s.

This does not mean that Audi and Porsche are completely returning to traditional engine cars. Even niche products like the Audi Concept C and the upcoming Porsche 718 will be electric vehicles, although top-spec Boxster and Cayman models will still offer gasoline engines. The strategy now is diversification, not betting on one type of powertrain. Managing such complex portfolios is not easy, but it is a smart move given the diversity of customer needs, the publication notes.

Betting on internal combustion engines again could prove smart if the EU decides to ease the ban from 2035. Currently, sales of new gasoline and diesel cars will cease from the middle of the next decade. However, the decision will be reviewed by the end of the year, and reports suggest that plug-in hybrids may continue to be used beyond the ban's expiration.

Audi's main rivals are urging the EU to lift the ban. Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius recently warned that the European automotive industry is "heading full speed towards a wall" and could eventually "collapse." His BMW counterpart Oliver Zipse warned that the ban "could kill the industry."