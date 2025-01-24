Draft law on strengthening responsibility of members of expert teams created instead of the MSEC has been developed - NACP

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87117 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100303 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108230 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111101 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131706 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103769 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135432 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103782 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113439 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116997 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119676 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64003 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114365 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35080 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31831 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87117 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131706 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167192 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156936 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27426 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31831 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114365 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119676 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140303 views
Draft law on strengthening responsibility of members of expert teams created instead of the MSEC has been developed - NACP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 203815 views

The NACP has developed a draft law on criminal liability of members of expert teams for illicit enrichment. The document envisages the possibility of confiscation of unjustified assets and is awaiting consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law on the possibility of criminalizing members of expert teams that replaced the MSEC for illicit enrichment and the possibility of recovering unjustified assets is ready. The NACP is waiting for the Verkhovna Rada to consider it. This was reported to UNN by Deputy Head of the NACP Sergiy Gupyak.

The NACP has fulfilled everything that was determined by the NSDC decision. That is, it has submitted its developments on how to define as subjects of criminal liability for illicit enrichment doctors who will make decisions on granting certain statuses and assess the daily functioning of a person

- Gupiak said.

According to him, appropriate amendments have also been submitted so that if the existence of unjustified assets is legally confirmed, such a tool as civil forfeiture can be applied to these persons, namely, the recovery of such assets for the state's revenue.

Mr. Hupiak summarized that the draft law is already available and the NACP is waiting for the Verkhovna Rada to consider it.

In addition, according to the changes introduced by Law 4170 , members of expert teams become subjects of declaration and, accordingly, will be liable for false declarations and non-compliance with other requirements of the Law on Prevention of Corruption.

Addendum

In October 2024, the NACP stated that in order to bring the heads and members of medical and social expert commissions to criminal liability for illicit enrichment or to recognize their assets as unjustified, it is necessary to amend Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Article 290 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine. At that time, it was noted that the relevant draft law was being developed by the NACP and would be submitted to the Government.

On January 1, 2025, a new system of assessment of daily functioning, conducted by expert teams of practitioners, was launched, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise was eliminated.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that more than 40,000 cases that had been delayed in the MSEC had been transferred to expert teams and that these cases were scheduled to be considered in the first quarter of 2025.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising