Potap offered passersby "vodka" in Valencia: Ukrainians demand to strip him of citizenship

Rapper Oleksiy Potapenko (Potap), who now calls himself Slavic Balagan, offered passers-by in Valencia to taste "vodka", which caused outrage on the part of Ukrainians, UNN reports.

"I propose to create petitions to deprive this latent Russian of Ukrainian citizenship," they write on social media.

Ukrainians are outraged that Potap came out with a poster in Valencia to call for drinking vodka, but never came out with a poster in support of Ukraine.

Ed, a former member of the band MOZGI, was also spotted near him.

Recall

Recently, the rapper started performing under the pseudonym Slavic Balagan. On his newly created Instagram page, the artist shared information about himself in his new look. He called himself "an older brother from Eastern Europe" and mentioned his origins, noting that "where he comes from, there are no suits, no rules, no politics, no salaries." In his future performances, the star promised to entertain the audience, helping them forget about the "boring formalities of the West.