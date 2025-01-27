Nolan will shoot The Odyssey on a historic island off Sicily, where Ulysses allegedly landed

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66913 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106248 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103338 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103714 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Actual
Nolan will shoot The Odyssey on a historic island off Sicily, where Ulysses allegedly landed

Nolan will shoot The Odyssey on a historic island off Sicily, where Ulysses allegedly landed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125591 views

Christopher Nolan chose the island of Favignana to film the new adaptation of The Odyssey. According to scientists, it was here that the legendary Odysseus landed during his journey.

Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of The Odyssey will be partially filmed at the place where, according to experts, Odysseus began his adventures.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Christopher Nolan's new movie Odyssey continues to take shape.

The film adaptation  of Homer's epic poem of the same name about the adventures of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, will be partially filmed in Sicily, which, according to scholars, was the place of Odysseus' travels in the epic written in the 8th century BC.

In particular, Christopher Nolan will travel to Favignana Island, known as the "goat island.

This is the place where Homer supposedly imagined Ulysses landing with his crew to roast goats and stock up on food. The Royal Island is part of the Egadi archipelago, off the northwestern coast of Sicily. The filming of "The Odyssey" is expected to last about two months. 

For reference

"The Odyssey tells the story of the 10-year journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who returns home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces numerous dangers and learns of the deaths of his teammates. Telemachus (Odysseus' son), Penelope (Odysseus' wife), Athena, Circe, Poseidon and Zeus are the main characters.

The cast of The Odyssey has been confirmed, and it includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron. No word yet on who will play which role.

Recall

Director Christopher Nolan is to adapt Homer's saga The Odyssey, with a premiere scheduled for July 2026, Universal Pictures has announced.

