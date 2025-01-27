Nolan will shoot The Odyssey on a historic island off Sicily, where Ulysses allegedly landed

Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of The Odyssey will be partially filmed at the place where, according to experts, Odysseus began his adventures.

Christopher Nolan's new movie Odyssey continues to take shape.

The film adaptation of Homer's epic poem of the same name about the adventures of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, will be partially filmed in Sicily, which, according to scholars, was the place of Odysseus' travels in the epic written in the 8th century BC.

In particular, Christopher Nolan will travel to Favignana Island, known as the "goat island.

This is the place where Homer supposedly imagined Ulysses landing with his crew to roast goats and stock up on food. The Royal Island is part of the Egadi archipelago, off the northwestern coast of Sicily. The filming of "The Odyssey" is expected to last about two months.

"The Odyssey tells the story of the 10-year journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who returns home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces numerous dangers and learns of the deaths of his teammates. Telemachus (Odysseus' son), Penelope (Odysseus' wife), Athena, Circe, Poseidon and Zeus are the main characters.

The cast of The Odyssey has been confirmed, and it includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron. No word yet on who will play which role.

Director Christopher Nolan is to adapt Homer's saga The Odyssey, with a premiere scheduled for July 2026, Universal Pictures has announced.

