Israeli Ambassador denies information on transfer of trophy weapons to Ukraine

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky denied the information about the Israeli initiative to transfer Russian-made weapons captured in Lebanon by the Israeli military to Ukraine, as previously reported. Brodsky said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

I will probably disappoint you a little bit, but this is not an Israeli initiative, there is some kind of a broken phone here. Someone must have misunderstood something. Sharren Haskel, when she was still a member of the Knesset, a member of parliament, not a deputy foreign minister, put forward a private legislative initiative under which Israel would have handed over captured Russian-made weapons to Ukraine. This initiative did not advance in the Knesset - Brodsky said.

He noted that no such decision was made by the Israeli Ministry of Defense

Since then, she has become a deputy foreign minister and cannot submit private legislative initiatives as a member of the government, so I think we can put an end to this. What concerns the transfer of weapons is entirely within the jurisdiction of the army and the Ministry of Defense. The Israeli Ministry of Defense has not made any such decision - Brodsky added.

He emphasized that if you look into the details, it is nothing more than a private bill that has not been extended.

Well, you know, the devil is always in the details. (...) I can't say whether it will happen or not (delivery of seized weapons in the future - ed.), but at this stage the situation is as I described it - The Ambassador emphasized.

Addendum

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel. The deputy minister offered to transfer to Ukraine weapons of Russian origin seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies.

An open data analyst operating on Platform X under the pseudonym OSINTdefender reported that Israel has probably begun transferring Russian weapons captured by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to Ukraine.

He noted that several C-17 military transport aircraft from the US Air Force took off from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Hatzerim Air Base in southern Israel, and then flew to Rzeszow in eastern Poland, which serves as the hub for almost all US and NATO military aid to Ukraine.