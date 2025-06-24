$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Deadly Russian attack on Dnipro: police clarify the number of dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5628 views

According to updated data from the National Police, as a result of the massive Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24, 17 people died, three of them in the hospital, and another 186 were injured. Russian occupiers damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory, a gymnasium, and a train.

According to updated data from the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on June 24, 17 people died, including three who died in the hospital. Another 186 people were injured, reports UNN.

According to updated data from the National Police, as a result of the enemy attack in Dnipro, 17 people died, 3 of them in the hospital. 186 people were injured, including 23 children 

- the message says.

Addition

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers struck the city of Dnipro with missiles. The enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also damaged a train, causing injuries to passengers.

It was previously reported that the number of deaths as a result of the massive Russian missile attack increased to 17, and the number of injured - 279, including 27 children.

