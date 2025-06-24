Deadly Russian attack on Dnipro: police clarify the number of dead and injured

According to updated data from the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on June 24, 17 people died, including three who died in the hospital. Another 186 people were injured, reports UNN.

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers struck the city of Dnipro with missiles. The enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also damaged a train, causing injuries to passengers.

It was previously reported that the number of deaths as a result of the massive Russian missile attack increased to 17, and the number of injured - 279, including 27 children.