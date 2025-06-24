Strikes on Iran without Congressional consent: US announces resolution to impeach Trump

Texas Representative Al Green has accused US President Donald Trump of abusing his power by launching strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites without prior congressional approval. The impeachment resolution alleges an "abuse of power" and a threat to American democracy by unconstitutionally usurping the powers of the legislative branch.

On Tuesday, June 24, Representative Al Green (Democrat of Texas) filed an impeachment resolution against President Trump, accusing the president of failing to notify or obtain authorization from Congress before the US launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, the newspaper notes.

The resolution alleges that there was an "abuse of presidential power by ignoring the separation of powers — transforming American democracy into authoritarianism by unconstitutionally usurping Congress's power to declare war."

President Trump’s unilateral, unprovoked use of force without authorization or notification to Congress constitutes an abuse of power in the absence of an imminent threat to the United States, contributing to the degradation of American democracy into authoritarianism, Green’s resolution states.

As noted, Congress has the exclusive right to "declare war" under Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution. Green’s resolution calls Trump an "authoritarian president" and a "threat to American democracy."

The Texas Democrat also pointed to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, his controversial immigration agenda, and his attacks on federal judges in his impeachment bid.

Addendum

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to US President Donald Trump, the operation is over, and all aircraft have left Iranian airspace. The head of the White House said that "Israel is much safer now."

But Iran can expect new, even larger attacks. US Defense Secretary Pete Haggett said that the US airstrikes on Iran were an "incredible and overwhelming success," destroying the country's nuclear program.

The operation, carried out on Trump's orders, was aimed only at nuclear facilities, and not at Iranian troops or people.