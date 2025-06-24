$41.870.04
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13150 views

Alakor City company is claiming management of Gulliver shopping mall for the second time, despite the fact that its ultimate beneficiary, Dmytro Adamovsky, has Russian citizenship, which contradicts Ukrainian legislation. ARMA stated that it would not allow companies associated with the aggressor country to manage the mall.

Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"

Alakor City company is trying for the second time to take over one of the largest objects in the center of the capital, the Gulliver shopping mall. This raises more and more questions, as it is known that the owner of the company, Dmytro Adamovsky, has Russian citizenship, writes UNN.

This is no longer a media assumption or version. This data was received by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) from Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

As part of the verification of Alakor City LLC's documents during the first tender, ARMA sent a request to law enforcement and other state bodies. The response from intelligence agencies clearly states:

"Adamovsky D.A., who is the ultimate beneficial owner of Alakor City LLC, has Canadian and Russian citizenship (as well as a residence permit in Ukraine)".

ARMA officially included this information in the explanations submitted to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine during the consideration of Alakor City's complaint about the tender results. 

According to the law, legal entities whose ultimate beneficiary is a citizen of the Russian Federation cannot participate in public tenders and procurement procedures. Thus, the mere fact of having a Russian passport is already a reason for automatic rejection of the company from participating in the tender. And this is exactly what happened in the first round.

But Alakor City company returned to the game - and submitted documents for participation in the repeated tender. 

However, ARMA has already emphasized that it will not allow companies associated with the aggressor country to manage the shopping mall.

"ARMA will not allow companies involved in corruption schemes, the owner of an arrested asset, or those associated with the Russian Federation to manage," the agency said.

Who is Adamovsky?

Dmytro Adamovsky is the son of the notoriously known businessman Andriy Adamovsky, associated with corruption schemes in the supply of fuel for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine through the company "Trade Commodity". Andriy Adamovsky is also a long-time business partner of Petro Poroshenko's associates Oleksandr Hranovsky and Ihor Kononenko.

Now Adamovsky Jr. is trying to build an image of a "Canadian investor". But official information from intelligence proves otherwise - a Russian passport is hidden behind a Canadian citizen's passport.

It is not yet known whether Alakor City has a chance to win the tender this time. But it is certainly known that this company is currently trying to whitewash its reputation before ARMA and hide its Russian passport behind a "Canadian cover". More on this in the next text.

Recall

Alakor City LLC also has significant financial problems. As it became known from the data of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the State Tax Service of Ukraine demands that the company pay more than 66 million hryvnias to the budget.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
