Zelensky appoints Land Forces Commander as head of Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, as the head of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's evening video message on Telegram.

Details

In his evening video address on Sunday, January 26, the President of Ukraine said that he had instructed to strengthen the command of our troops in Donetsk region.

Major General Mykhailo Drapaty was sent to lead the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops. These are the most violent areas of fighting. At the same time, Drapaty will retain the authority to command the Land Forces, the largest part of our Armed Forces, and this will help to combine the combat work of the army with proper training of brigades. Frontline needs should determine the standards for manning and training brigades - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also noted that Major General Andriy Hnatov had been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Its task is to provide a new level of training for operational headquarters and a higher quality of interaction between headquarters and the front - the President of Ukraine said in a video address.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that he had discussed these and “some other changes” with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, noting that “the task has been set at all levels.

Recall

On January 26, one person was killedand four others were injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.

Former commander of the OTU “Kharkiv” Brigadier General Galushkin was taken into custody without bail