Former commander of the OTU “Kharkiv” Brigadier General Galushkin was taken into custody without bail

The former commander of the OTU "Kharkiv" was taken into custody. This was reported by lawyer Mykhailo Velychko, UNN reports.

Details

Yuriy Galushkin, who previously headed the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group, was taken into custody for 60 days. The court ruled on the measure of restraint, depriving the suspect of the right to bail.

The ex-commander's defense announced its intention to appeal this decision.

Recall

On January 21, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled on a preventive measure for the former commander of the OTU "Kharkiv" Yuriy Galushkin. He was taken into custody for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

Galushkin was later released on bail, but was detained again when he tried to leave the detention center. The State Bureau of Investigation announced new "circumstances in the case concerning the border breakout in Kharkiv region".

