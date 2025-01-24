The case of the defense of Kharkiv region: General Galushkin proposes to send him to the front

Brigadier General Yuriy Galushkin of the Kharkiv military unit has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to send him to the front, despite the results of the court hearing and his health condition, a UNN correspondent reports from the Pechersk courtroom, where the general is being imposed a pre-trial restraint.

I would like to address the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy - ed.) with a petition that regardless of how and when the trial ends, I would like to ask him to send me back to defend Ukraine. I am ready to fulfill my duties as a brigadier general or as a private - I will do it conscientiously, fulfill my tasks, and obey any ranking officer - Galushkin said.

According to him, despite his health condition, he is ready to "kill orcs" because, in his opinion, it is still more useful than "putting a brigadier general in jail.

Later, his lawyer, Mykhailo Velychko, posted a post with a note from Galushkin:

"Already in 2022, a month and a half before Russia's full-scale aggression, I was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Territorial Defense Forces. When the threat of losing the state arose, no one asked how we managed to turn 6,000 people of the TRF, scattered across all territorial recruitment centers, into 32 brigades and 115,000 soldiers. People stood in line with only sports shoes and went into battle. No one read the military regulations or took into account their requirements, and now I am being accused of having a brigade that exceeded the norm. If the General Staff in Ukraine does not have enough brigades and weapons to comply with the norms, then it is not the commanders' fault.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation announced the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024.

According to the case file, the defendants are Brigadier General, who served as the commander of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group (OTG), a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's terrorist defense, and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit.

On January 21, Kyiv's Pechersk Court imposed a 2-month detention on former OTU Kharkiv commander Yuriy Galushkin. The alternative was bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

Subsequently, Galushkin was bailed out for five million hryvnias.

However, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, he was detained . At the time, the SBI had already announced that it had "discovered new facts in the case of the border breakthrough in Kharkiv region.