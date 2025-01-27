It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 62694 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86917 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105868 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103243 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103702 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101586 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 42912 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116681 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 48979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111220 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 62620 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133189 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155239 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 16878 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21388 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111220 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116681 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139557 views
It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 138893 views

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2025. The restrictions cover trade, finance, energy, technology and other sectors.

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months - until July 31, 2025, the European institution said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the Council (of the EU) extended EU restrictive measures in response to the actions of the Russian Federation to destabilize the situation in Ukraine for another 6 months, until July 31, 2025. These economic measures, first introduced in 2014, have been significantly extended since February 2022 in response to Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

As indicated, the sanctions currently include a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transportation and luxury goods. They also include: a ban on the import or transfer by sea of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the disconnection of several Russian banks from SWIFT, and the suspension of the activities and broadcasting licenses of several Kremlin-backed disinformation media outlets in the European Union. In addition, as indicated, specific measures allow the EU to counteract sanctions circumvention.

"As long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental norms of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition of the use of force, it is appropriate to keep all measures imposed by the EU in force and to take additional measures if necessary," the statement said.

EU agreed to extend sanctions against Russia - Callas27.01.25, 13:32 • 105231 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
swiftSWIFT
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

