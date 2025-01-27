It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months - until July 31, 2025, the European institution said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the Council (of the EU) extended EU restrictive measures in response to the actions of the Russian Federation to destabilize the situation in Ukraine for another 6 months, until July 31, 2025. These economic measures, first introduced in 2014, have been significantly extended since February 2022 in response to Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

As indicated, the sanctions currently include a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transportation and luxury goods. They also include: a ban on the import or transfer by sea of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the disconnection of several Russian banks from SWIFT, and the suspension of the activities and broadcasting licenses of several Kremlin-backed disinformation media outlets in the European Union. In addition, as indicated, specific measures allow the EU to counteract sanctions circumvention.

"As long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental norms of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition of the use of force, it is appropriate to keep all measures imposed by the EU in force and to take additional measures if necessary," the statement said.

