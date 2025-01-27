EU agreed to extend sanctions against Russia - Callas

The EU foreign ministers have decided to extend sanctions against Russia, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said, UNN reports.

Details

"Europe delivers: EU foreign ministers have just agreed to extend sanctions against Russia again. This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenue to finance its war. russia must pay for the damage they cause," EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas wrote in X.

Previously

The media reportedthat the EU was extending sanctions against Russia for six months, and Hungary did not interfere.