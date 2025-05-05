$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15906 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 74974 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 74974 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124782 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132122 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159703 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181202 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218943 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111024 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104550 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103570 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

In Lviv, a war veteran applying for disability benefits faced humiliation at a bank. He was insulted for trying to receive a service out of turn, as provided by law.

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

In Lviv, a war veteran who recently returned from the front and is applying for disability due to a serious diagnosis became a victim of public humiliation. The man was attacked for trying to get a service out of turn. Veteran Roman Yavorskyi reported this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the man came to the bank branch to apply for a disability card. Only two managers are working, and a queue has formed. The veteran approached a bank employee and asked to be served out of turn, as required by law.

When the female teller led the man to the manager who was supposed to open the card for him, a woman from the queue started a commotion.

A verbal stream of insults, like a bucket of slop: she mentioned both me and my mother, saying that a fool raised such a son, said that my place was on Kulparkivska, and even that "the Moskals didn't beat you enough there." Eventually, she left. She was served faster, and I continued to answer the manager's questions, trying to calm down by force

– said Roman Yavorskyi.

But it didn't end there. The lover of Moskals returned. Already with her husband. And they both started shouting at me, calling me a liar. They said that I wasn't at the front, that I was making everything up.

I have a serious diagnosis — occlusion of the right internal carotid artery. That is, a complete blockage. Even during my service, I was constantly suffering from headaches. But military doctors could not establish a diagnosis. It could have been operated on, but now it's too late. Before the war, I had a business, I was a wealthy person, I went to the front at the call of my soul, lost my health, and what now? To get that damn disability, I have to go through three hells of human insults and contempt

– added the veteran.

Let us remind you

In Lviv, a passenger insulted a female veteran in a minibus because of her combat veteran ID. The police offered to write a statement, but she refused, not wanting to punish the offender.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Bakhmut
Facebook
Lviv
