In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

In Lviv, a war veteran who recently returned from the front and is applying for disability due to a serious diagnosis became a victim of public humiliation. The man was attacked for trying to get a service out of turn. Veteran Roman Yavorskyi reported this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the man came to the bank branch to apply for a disability card. Only two managers are working, and a queue has formed. The veteran approached a bank employee and asked to be served out of turn, as required by law.

When the female teller led the man to the manager who was supposed to open the card for him, a woman from the queue started a commotion.

A verbal stream of insults, like a bucket of slop: she mentioned both me and my mother, saying that a fool raised such a son, said that my place was on Kulparkivska, and even that "the Moskals didn't beat you enough there." Eventually, she left. She was served faster, and I continued to answer the manager's questions, trying to calm down by force – said Roman Yavorskyi.

But it didn't end there. The lover of Moskals returned. Already with her husband. And they both started shouting at me, calling me a liar. They said that I wasn't at the front, that I was making everything up.

I have a serious diagnosis — occlusion of the right internal carotid artery. That is, a complete blockage. Even during my service, I was constantly suffering from headaches. But military doctors could not establish a diagnosis. It could have been operated on, but now it's too late. Before the war, I had a business, I was a wealthy person, I went to the front at the call of my soul, lost my health, and what now? To get that damn disability, I have to go through three hells of human insults and contempt – added the veteran.

Let us remind you

In Lviv, a passenger insulted a female veteran in a minibus because of her combat veteran ID. The police offered to write a statement, but she refused, not wanting to punish the offender.